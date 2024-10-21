Ajibade Leads 24 Other Falcons Invited for Algerian Friendlies 

Head Coach Justine Madugu has invited captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and 23 other players for the two international friendly matches planned for nine-time African champions, Super Falcons against their Algerian counterparts in Lagos at the end of this month.

The matches are billed for the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos Island on Saturday, 26th October and Tuesday, 29th October respectively.

It is the first time that the Falcons are playing international friendly matches on home soil since the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament which was held at the same venue three years ago. Before then, they hosted the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, Abuja in 2014.

Madugu has also called Turkey-based defender Oluwatosin Demehin, Comfort Folorunsho of Edo Queens, Spain-based Gift Monday and a long list of home-based professionals and a couple of Falconets who featured at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia last month.

It will be the first re-grouping of the Super Falcons since the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in France in the summer, and following the departure of American trainer Randy Waldrum.

The Algerian delegation is expected in Nigeria on Wednesday.

The Confederation of African Football has already approved the two games, which will be superintended by FIFA match officials from Benin Republic.

SUPER FALCONS TO PLAY ALGERIA

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Monle Oyono (Edo Queens); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Chidinma Okeke (Club America, Mexico); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive FC, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Edo Queens); Florence Alexander (Bayelsa Queens); Blessing Ilivieda (Edo Queens); Sikiratu Isa (Nasarawa Amazons); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Tessy Ojiyovwi (Nasarawa Amazons); Chidinma Ogbuchi (FC Robo Queens)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Esther Onyenezide (Hapoel Katamon, Israel); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Chioma Olise (Edo Queens); Josephine Matthias (Nasarawa Amazons); Amarachi Odoma (Edo Queens)

Forwards: Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Goodness Osigwe (Edo Queens); Janet Akekoromowei (Nasarawa Amazons); Delight Nwosu (Bayelsa Queens); Folashade Ijamilusi (Edo Queens); Mercy Omokwo (Bayelsa Queens); Olamide Bolaji (Remo Stars Ladies)