Abbey Mortgage Bank’s Roadshow Excites Customers in Abuja

Abbey Mortgage Bank, a leading institution in the mortgage sector, has made significant strides with its groundbreaking roadshow tagged” Abbey Sales Storm” held at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The road show, according to the firm, is aimed at bringing the financial and real estate opportunities to residents of the FCT and sharing valuable information on how it can be achieved with the Abbey Mortgage Banking investment.

The roadshow, which kicked off on Thursday, October 17, 2024 made stops at different locations in Abuja including popular spots like UTC and Barnex with Sales reps and activation agents distributing flyers and engaging with prospective clients about its products and service offerings.

Speaking, Group Head of Retail Sales and E-Business, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Felix Omodayo-Owotuga, said: “It was a good turnout. We’re thrilled to have finally made a buzz here in Abuja. Our goal is to bring greater awareness to what Abbey has to offer, and today’s roadshow is a big step in that direction.”

Owotuga further noted “Abbey Mortgage Bank has a strong presence in Abuja, with branches in key locations including Baze University and Area 11, making it easier for residents to access their trusted mortgage and financial services.

“Abbey continues to lead the industry as an innovator in the Nigerian mortgage sector, not just offering mortgage services but also retail & investment banking solutions, positioning itself as a one-stop-shop for all domestic banking needs,” he added.

Abbey Mortgage Bank recently celebrated the annual Customer Service Week, with daily themed dress codes, ranging from dressing in attires to highlight the bank’s signature corporate navy blue colour, to a fun day in which staff ‘twinned’ outfits and Abbey-branded T-shirts. These activities underscore Abbey’s commitment not only to excellent customer service but also to fostering a positive and engaging work environment.

As Abbey continues to expand its footprint in the Nigerian finance sector, the bank remains dedicated to offering top-tier services in the mortgage space and beyond.