  • Sunday, 20th October, 2024

US Offers $10m Reward for Information on Russian Election Interference

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The United States State Department has offered a reward of up to $10million for information leading to any foreign person or entity engaging in election interference, it said just weeks before Americans select their next president.


An announcement from the department’s Rewards for Justice programme specifically singled out Russian media organization, Rybar LLC, which it said used social media to “sow discord, promote social division, stoke partisan and racial discord, and encourage hate and violence in the United States.”
There was no immediate reaction from Rybar or Russian authorities.


The State Department said Rybar had established a channel on the X platform called “TexasvsUSA,” and used it ahead of the US election to exploit the issue of undocumented immigrants crossing the Texas border.


It said Rybar also used social media channels #HOLDTHELINE and #STANDWTHTEXAS to spread pro-Russian propaganda.


Rybar, it asserted, receives funding from Russian defence industrial organization, Rostec, which the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against in 2022.


“Rybar relies on the connections and funding from Rostec to bolster Russia’s military capabilities and advance pro-Russian and anti-Western narratives,” the announcement said.


It encouraged anyone with relevant knowledge – particularly regarding nine named individuals it said helped carry out Rybar’s “malign influence operations” over the US election – to contact the Rewards for Justice tipline.


Rybar operates a channel on the Telegram platform that is popular among the pro-Ukraine-war hardliners of Russia’s “Z community” – with 1.3 million followers.


It was co-founded by Mikhail Zvinchuk, a one-time member of Russia’s Spetsnaz special forces and former Defense Ministry employee, who has been under European Union sanctions since June 2023.


Offering daily reports on battlefield developments in Ukraine, he has become one of the most famous and influential Russian military bloggers.
In April 2024, Zvinchuk announced the opening of a “Rybar Media School” in Serbia, saying on Telegram: “We have long studied the West’s approaches to waging information warfare against us.


“Now is the moment to apply our knowledge and teach our associates the right approaches,” he said, adding that this was “just the beginning” of this propaganda strategy in Western countries.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.