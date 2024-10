Tinubu Mandates Shettima to Lead Nigerian Delegation to 2024 CHOGM

* VP to join other world leaders to brainstorm on global economy, environmental and security challenges

* Six-day event holding in Samoa begins Monday

* Meeting expected to elect next Secretary-General for the body from Africa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has mandated Vice-President Kashim Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

According to a release issued on Sunday by the media assistant to the Vice-President, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima will join King Charles of England and other world leaders from 56 member-countries at the first CHOGM to be held in the small Pacific island of Apia, Samoa from October 21 to 26, where they will deliberate on the theme ‘One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth.’

The theme will focus attention on how member-nations can harness their strengths through resilience, unlocking potential, leveraging the ‘Commonwealth Advantage’, and fostering a connected, digital Commonwealth.

At the meeting, Nigeria and other member- countries will also elect and appoint the next Commonwealth Secretary-General.

In line with the Agreed Memorandum on the Establishment and Functions of the Commonwealth Secretariat (revised 2022) and the principle of regional rotation, the next Commonwealth Secretary-General will come from the Africa region.

The candidates for the role are from Lesotho, Ghana and The Gambia, while Nigeria will have a major role to play as the largest African member in this regard.

Consolidating the progress made at CHOGM 2022, Shettima and other world leaders will also deliberate on the global economy, environmental and security challenges, discussing how Commonwealth countries can work together to build resilience, boost trade, innovation, growth and empower the Commonwealth’s 1.5 billion young people for a more peaceful and sustainable future.

The vice-president is expected to use the platform provided by the Commonwealth Business Forum to further attract investors to Nigeria, as global experts from businesses and the private sector convene to recommend and champion solutions to global challenges.

Shettima will also participate in the People’s Forum, the single largest opportunity organized by the Commonwealth Foundation for people to engage with leaders on global development issues.

He will also engage in bilateral meetings and other executive sessions.