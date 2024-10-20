Tinubu Celebrates Oba of Benin at 71, 8th Coronation Anniversary

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on his 71st birthday which comes up today and which also coincides with the eighth anniversary of the King’s ascension to the throne of his ancestors.



A statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that since the coronation of the 40th Oba of Benin in 2016, his kingship had heralded a new era of peace, understanding, and civility among the people.



“The president believes that Ewuare’s illustrious career in diplomacy has influenced his leadership style and reassured the people of his ability to lead with wisdom and grace,” the statement read in part.



Oba Ewuare served at various times as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Angola and Sweden, with accreditation to Norway, Denmark, the Republic of Finland, and later Italy.



President Tinubu extolled the Oba’s courage and unwavering commitment to preserving his domain’s rich cultural heritage and tradition.

He said the King’s relentless efforts and exploration of international networks to return priceless and timeless artifacts, which carry the weight of the Benin Kingdom’s history, identity, and nationality, reflect his love for his people.



According to Tinubu, the cultural preservation work is a source of pride and connection for all who share the Benin Kingdom’s rich history.



“The president commends Ewuare II for his wise counsel to leaders in the private and public sectors and strong advocacy for participatory democracy and development. His sustained efforts in promoting civic responsibility and participatory democracy inspire hope for a brighter future.



“President Tinubu offers his heartfelt prayers for the continued well-being of the Oba of Benin, his family, and the entire kingdom.



“May the kingdom continue to prosper under the wise and benevolent leadership of Ewuare II, and may he and his family be blessed with health and happiness,” the statement added.