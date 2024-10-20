Tinubu Can Rule from Anywhere, Says Ex-Lagos Attorney General

Former Lagos Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Olasupo Sasore (SAN), has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can rule from any part of the world.

He noted that the president can function from anywhere if he does not see any need to hand over his office to anyone while travelling out.

Some critics have been saying the absence of President Tinubu and Vice Kashim Shettima is not healthy enough for the nation, particularly at this time when the country is experiencing economic challenges.

Speaking with newsmen at the 50th founders anniversary of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Oyo, Sasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), stated the president can function from any part of the world, adding that the Nigeria Constitution allows it.

“Moreso, now that we are now in a technology age where conferencing by all sources of devices has been made easy including electronic signature, it would have been a different matter if the vice president was in charge, but he too was not around but the president is still in charge,” he stated.

Speaking on the 50th founders anniversary of FGGC, Oyo, the President, of FGGC Old Girls Association, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa described the 50th founders anniversary as a milestone journey, saying the school has impacted positively many Nigerian girls right from its inception.

She said the school has produced women of excellence, adding that despite all the achievements, yet, the school is still been faced with some challenges ranging from a good road network, solar power lights, boreholes, and other infrastructural facilities needed by the school.

She said the federal government needs to articulate a clearer strategy for the future of the school to be able to compete with its peers in Nigeria.