Terrorists Kill 2, Kidnap APC Chair, 13 Others in Katsina

Francis Sardauna

Suspected terrorists at the weekend launched a violent attack on Dan Auta village, located in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The assault, which took place around 2 a.m., resulted in the death of two persons, including a security operative from the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC), and led to the abduction of 13 others, including women and children.

Among those abducted was the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area, identified as Alhaji Imamu.

Witnesses reported that the attackers arrived in large numbers, riding motorcycles and armed with automatic weapons.

Despite efforts from the KSCWC and local vigilante groups to resist the attack, the sheer number of assailants overwhelmed the local security team.

A KSCWC operative was killed while bravely attempting to protect the community, while the second victim was reportedly shot after resisting the attempt to abduct him.

Several other residents sustained injuries during the attack, with some receiving treatment at the local primary healthcare centre.

This incident highlighted the persistent security challenges in Katsina State, which, like many other states in the North-west, continued to suffer from frequent attacks by terrorists, kidnappers, and cattle rustlers.

The criminal elements often use the expansive forested areas in the State and neighbouring states as their hideouts.