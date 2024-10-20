Saliba Sent off as Arsenal Suffer Season’s  First Defeat 

William Saliba’s first-half red card set Arsenal on their way to a 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s side missed the chance to go top of the Premier League.

The defender was dismissed for hauling down striker Evanilson near the halfway line, denying him a clear run on goal as for the third time this season the visitors finished a league game with 10 men.

Andoni Iraola’s side saw a chance to inflict Arsenal’s first loss of the season and took it most clinically, taking the lead 20 minutes from time when substitute Ryan Christie hit an unstoppable effort into the top corner just as Arsenal appeared to have come through unscathed from the worst of Bournemouth’s pressure.

Arsenal pushed on and inevitably left gaps. Evanilson took advantage when he got in behind and was felled by goalkeeper David Raya, handing Justin Kluivert the job of capping a fine victory from the penalty spot.

An uneventful opening 20 minutes saw the Gunners limited creatively by Bournemouth’s disciplined high press, the closest either side came to a goal when Raya gifted the ball with a dreadful pass only for Antoine Semenyo to thrash at the chance.

Elsewhere, another Nigerian international, Joe Aribo, who has been frozen out of the Super Eagles for some time now, scored his first Premier League goal this season against Leicester City.

The midfielder hit target in the 28th minute for Southampton to give them a 2-0 lead.

However, visitors Leicester City fought back to win 3-2 at the death.

Wilfred Ndidi played the entire game for Leicester, while Paul Onuachu was a 68th minute sub for Southampton.

Southampton are second from bottom of the table, while Leicester City climbed to 13th with nine points from eight matches.