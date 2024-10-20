Nigeria’s Flamingos Down Ecuador 4-0 to Reach Quarter Finals

Nigeria’s Flamingos continue to prove to the world that their third-place finish at the last edition of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals was no fluke, as they earned a handsome 4-0 win over Ecuador on Saturday night to reach the quarter-finals of this year’s competition in style.

With the 4-1 win over New Zealand in their first match, the Flamingos have scooped maximum six points in their first two matches, with eight goals for and only one against, and are surely in the last eight, ahead of their final group phase encounter against host nation Dominican Republic on Tuesday night.

Energetic playmaker Shakirat Moshood, who scored one of the tournament’s fastest goals with her 80-second strike against New Zealand on Wednesday, sent the very busy goalkeeper Maria Rodriguez the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 26th minute, after Captain Taiwo Afolabi was impeded in the box.

Pacy forward Peace Effiong, who had seen her shot thwarted by the right leg of Rodriguez in the 18th minute, was disconcerted to see her effort again foiled by the big goalkeeper on the half hour.

Harmony Chidi, scorer of 13 goals in the qualifying series, rocked the crossbar just before the half-time whistle as Nigeria, once more, broke forward.

In the second half, Chidi finally found her first goal of the tournament, picking her spot cleverly in the 54th minute to score after a pass by Aishat Animashaun.

Peace Effiong took the cue, to also score her first goal of the competition, latching on to a faulty clearance of a backpass by substitute goalkeeper Pozo.

Nigeria got her fourth goal in added time, as Moshood picked her spot to lash home after Chidi found her from the right.

The Flamingos will take on the host nation on Tuesday night.