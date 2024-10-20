NDLEA, Customs Join Forces to Combat Drug Trafficking, Smuggling at Tincan Island Port 

Eromosele Abiodun

The Tincan Island Port Strategic Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mitchell Ofoyeju, and the Comptroller of the Tincan Island Port, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Dera Nnadi, have agreed to strategise to enhance port security aimed at combating drug trafficking, boosting revenue generation, and facilitating trade.

Nnadi, who received the NDLEA Tincan delegation, emphasised the significance of collaboration towards actualising critical national goals and priorities.

“I am glad to welcome you and your team to my office. This partnership is essential, not only to secure our port but also to boost legitimate trade in the overall interest of our country. We are committed to ensuring that trade is conducted safely and efficiently,” she noted.

During the advocacy engagement that took place at the weekend, the officials underscored the importance of collaboration between the two agencies to adequately tackle pressing issues related to smuggling and illicit drug trafficking.

On his part, Ofoyeju noted that he is determined to make Tincan Island Port invincible to drug trafficking cartels.

In his words, “I have the mandate of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), to implement strict measures that will accentuate zero tolerance for drug trafficking at the port.”

Ofoyeju emphasised the critical need for synergy and collaboration in tandem with the 2023 Memorandum of Understanding signed by the NDLEA and the Nigeria Customs Service.

“Our cardinal objective is to create a united front against drug trafficking through the sharing of intelligence to enhance our operational capabilities and respond swiftly to emerging threats,” the commander stated during the meeting.

According to the NDLEA Tincan commander, seaports play a crucial role in facilitating trade and commerce, and as key players, they have a responsibility to promote efficiency and integrity in seaport operations.

“It is pertinent to prioritise safety and security through effective drug control measures and other key responsibilities aimed at facilitating trade and commerce under the presidential initiative of the ease of doing business.”

Key issues discussed at the meeting included joint training programs and the use of technology aimed at equipping personnel from both agencies with the skills necessary to effectively detect and interdict illicit drug consignments. This initiative is expected to strengthen their operational effectiveness and improve inter-agency cooperation. It is equally aimed at preventing the trafficking of narcotics, particularly lethal synthetic opioids like fentanyl and others.

Both leaders agreed on the urgent need to educate port workers and the general public about the dangers of drug abuse.

“An informed workforce is our best defence against drug-related crimes. We must take proactive steps to raise awareness,” Nnadi added.

Joint inspections of cargoes were highlighted as another area for collaboration. The two agencies recognised that coordinated inspections would not only deter drug smuggling but also facilitate smoother trade processes, aligning with the federal government’s presidential policy on the ease of doing business.

The highlight of the meeting was the decoration of Comptroller Dera by Commander Ofoyeju as the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) Ambassador.

Both leaders expressed optimism about the potential impact of their collaboration on national security and trade facilitation.

They stressed that enhancing operational cooperation would not only benefit their agencies but would also contribute positively to Nigeria’s economy and public health, thereby making the port impenetrable to criminals.

The advocacy visit is a pivotal step towards fostering a secure and conducive environment at Tincan Island Port, vital for national security and economic growth.