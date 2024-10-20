Monkey Shoulder, Worldwide  FM Celebrate Jazzhole 

‘Jazzhole, a revered cultural institution in Lagos with over 30 years of history, was recently recognised by Monkey Shoulder and Worldwide FM for its immense contributions to preserving Nigerian music and its role in connecting local talent to the global cultural scene.

As one of the five global winners of the Studio Monkey Shoulder initiative, Jazzhole received £10,000 in funding and support from both Monkey Shoulder and Worldwide FM.

The collaboration enabled the production and digitisation of two compilation LPs featuring previously unreleased recordings by prolific indigenous artists, covering iconic genres like Afro-Funk, Afrobeat, Palm Wine, JuJu, and Highlife.

“We are immensely grateful to Monkey Shoulder for their incredible support through the Studio Monkey Shoulder initiative,” said

Olakunle Tejuoso, founder of Jazzhole.

“This partnership has allowed us to breathe new life into rare and unreleased recordings that showcase Nigeria’s rich musical history, preserving the essence of African music for future generations and sharing this cultural treasure with the world.”

Held at Waterside, Lekki, the event was also a celebration of the broader global grassroots music culture that Studio Monkey Shoulder champions. Attendees included finalists from the Studio Monkey Shoulder competition as well as personalities in the Nigerian culture scene, including VJ Adams, Ike Onyema, Bizzle Osikoya, Joey Akan, Lord Sky, Chigozie Obi, Yetunde Kuti, Crowd Kontroller, Dope Caesar, and more.