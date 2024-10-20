ISSUES IN THE JIGAWA TANKER EXPLOSION

The authorities must do more to stem the carnage on the roads

In an explosion reminiscent of the 1998 tragedy in Jesse, Delta State, dozens of people were killed last week in Jigawa State while scooping fuel from an overturned tanker. The tanker was travelling from neighbouring Kano State when it reportedly collided with a truck in the town of Majia. As of yesterday, no fewer than 150 people were reported dead with dozens of others still in the hospital. While we commiserate with the families of the deceased, the frequency of this tragic occurrence should compel action from the relevant authorities.

In most countries, petroleum products are transported through pipelines, and not by putting thousands of vehicles on the road every day as we do in Nigeria. In the wake of recent calamities, there were conversations about the nightmare that fuel tanker drivers have become in the country, but nothing has been done to tackle the menace. Perhaps because of the high number of fatalities from the Jigawa explosion, the conversation has resumed but if past experiences are any guide, nothing is likely to happen in what has become a vicious cycle of avoidable tragedies.

In a condolence message, Vice President Kashim Shettima said his heart aches for those who have had their families torn apart by the disaster. “As we contend with this tragedy, let us also reflect on the importance of safety measures and public awareness to prevent such incidents in the future,” said Shettima who represented President Bola Tinubu who is outside the country on leave. “Every life is precious, and we must do all we can to protect our citizens.” Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar urged the federal government to explore the option of transporting fuel via rail across the country. “It is also pertinent to train drivers involved in the transportation of flammable products and review the protocol for the transportation of petroleum products and other inflammable products,” he admonished.

That the number of fatalities arising from petrol tanker explosions on our roads is getting increasingly high should indeed raise serious concerns. That people would be so desperate to rush to scoop fuel after such accidents should also compel a public enlightenment campaign, especially for rural people and the poor. More than 1000 people perished in the Jesse incident while they were scooping fuel from a burst pipeline. In four separate incidents within a spate of one week in 2015, no fewer than 100 people were killed with property worth hundreds of millions of Naira destroyed. In Onitsha, Anambra State, 85 fatalities were recorded when a petrol-laden tanker lost control and rammed into a public motor park. Several buildings, vehicles and property worth millions of Naira were consumed by the fire. Scores of others were left with different degrees of burns.

In 2020, which witnessed the highest number of these accidents, there were 1,531 petrol tanker crashes resulting in 535 deaths and injuries to 1,142 people, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). That is aside the billions of Naira lost to such fire incidents while many of the survivors bear scars for the rest of their lives. In a similar incident last month in which 48 lives were lost, a fuel-laden tanker exploded along Bida-Agaie-Lapai road in Niger State. The incident occurred when a petrol tanker loaded with petrol collided with a truck loaded with travellers and cattle from Wudil in Kano State en route Lagos.

To identify and address the factors responsible for these incessant petroleum tanker crashes and explosions, the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) recently launched a stakeholders’ initiative. Institutions involved include the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and other key players. “Issues included drivers’ mental alertness and attitude. Some trucks were fully loaded, up to 66,000 litres, far exceeding safe limits,” according to MEMAN’s Executive Secretary, Clement Isong.

We must put an end to these avoidable fuel tanker explosions that continue to take the lives of our people.