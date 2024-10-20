Army Allays Fears about Lagbaja’s Absence, Says No Leadership Vacuum During COAS Leave

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army yesterday allayed fears on the absence of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, saying there was no leadership vacuum in its command structure as a result of the leave embarked upon by the army chief.



A statement issued yesterday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, explained that before Lagbaja proceeded on leave, necessary protocols were put in place for the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Major General Abdulsalami Bagudu Ibrahim, to act on behalf of the COAS, while he is away.



The statement explained that the present circumstance is not peculiar to the Nigerian Army, adding that there had been instances where unforeseen human frailty kept service chiefs away for about three months, and their Chiefs of Policy and Plans held sway in their absence.



The army argued that the claims of a leadership vacuum in its command structure were mere speculation, as all routine and scheduled activities of the service were on course.



The army statement described as laughable some of the rumours, and innuendoes about the happenings in the Nigerian Army.



“While some of these are laughable and deserve no further reference, others have bordered on pure mischief calculated to cause panic and confusion within the rank and file, as well as the general public.



“Specifically, many insinuations about personnel postings, promotions, and even training activities have been raised vis-a-vis the official leave of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).



“There have even been insinuations that there is a leadership vacuum, with officers confused about what to do. Nothing can be farther from the truth.

“To be very clear, the Nigerian Army is a highly structured establishment with well-laid-out procedures and processes for dealing with different circumstances,” the statement explained.



The statement stated that in line with its forecast of events for 2024, the Nigerian Army recently conducted the Captain-Major Practical Promotion Examination in Akure.



“Subsequently and in line with extant procedures, the Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Major General Kevin Aligbe, announced the result after due authorisation by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), who currently answers for the Chief of Army Staff in his absence on leave and medical checkup abroad. “Additionally, the Master Warrant Officer to Army Warrant Officer Promotion Exercise is currently ongoing in Jos.



“This follows a similar exercise held for Warrant Officer to Master Warrant Officer (WO-MWO) in Kaduna. The results of these exercises are expected to be released in the coming days, pending final reconciliation between the respective Corps and the Army Headquarters Department of Personnel Management,” he said.



The statement debunked the insinuation that the absence of the COAS occasioned by his leave has caused undue delay in the release of the result of the WO-MWO promotion exercise.



According to the statement, it has never been the practice for the COAS to sign postings or promotions for both officers and soldiers in the Army.



The army statement further clarified that the appropriate departmental chiefs perform these functions routinely, adding that these departmental chiefs, in their unwavering commitment, are fully carrying out their responsibilities in line with the COAS Command Philosophy.



The Army Headquarters, the statement said, urged the public to remain confident in the Nigerian Army and be assured that the service remained on top of the security situations in the country and is ever ready to defend Nigeria against any aggression on its land territory.



“Meanwhile, the Army Headquarters wishes to thank all well-meaning Nigerians who have shown genuine concern about Lt. Gen. TA Lagbaja and have continued to pray for him. The Army Headquarters assures Nigerians and the international community that all land-related training, operational, and administrative activities are on course and that the COPP(A) is firmly and effectively running the affairs of the Service pending the return of the COAS,” he added.