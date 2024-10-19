Zulum Appoints Borno NUJ Chairman as Spokesperson

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has appointed the current Chairman of the Borno State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhaji Dauda Iliya, as his Special Adviser on Media and official spokesperson.

The position became vacant after the demise of Mallam Isa Gusau on February 2024.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement yesterday signed by the governor’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media, Abdurrahman Bundi.

Dauda Iliya hails from Kwaya-Kusar Local Government Area of Borno State. He holds a bachelor degree in English Linguistics from the University of Maiduguri and later obtained a master degree in Mass Communications from the same University in 2024. He has attended numerous professional courses and trainings.

He is a member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters.

Until his appointment, Dauda Iliya was a correspondent of Radio Nigeria in Borno State.