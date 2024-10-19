Osun Governor, Others for Ede Muslim Grammar School @ 50

Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, would join the alumni of Ede Muslim Grammar School and others on Monday to kick off several activities lined up to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Ede Muslim Grammar School.



Adeleke is both an alumnus and a former national president of the alumni association of the school established in 1974.



According to a statement yesterday, the 5Oth anniversary of Ede Muslim Grammar School, Ede commences with a special prayer on the Founders’ Day anniversary, Monday 0ctober 21, 2024.



“Commencing promptly at 10 o’clock in the morning within the school premises, the session will play host to leading muslim clerics in the state including the oldest Imam in the entire Osun State who doubles as the Chief Imam of Ansar ud Deen, Ede, Imam Dende Adekilekun



“The prayer session is a particularly historic one because the same Imam Adekilekun was one of the founding fathers when the idea of establishing the school was conceptualised,” it explained.



The statement signed by the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the anniversary, Alhaji Kola Alimi, noted that the, “commemoration of the great school’s fiftieth anniversary is a grand design to thank Allah, appreciate the founders, the alumni as well as the current set of students of the school.”

Alimi, who is also the Managing Director of Osun State Investment Corporation explained that the committee deemed it greatly appropriate to have a well-sequenced line up of programmes to commemorate the special anniversary to enable all categories of stakeholders participate to their satisfaction.



“It is just very important that we start the celebrations with the Founders’ Day Special Prayer before we embark on other components of the anniversary celebrations” Alimi added

He therefore enjoined everyone to spare good time for the special prayer day to make it a huge success.

