NLNG Recognises Contribution of Media to The Nigeria Prizes, Institutes Energy Reporting Prize

Bennett Oghifo

It was a rare fun time for a select group of journalists when the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) hosted a special prize event for them in Lagos recently.

They celebrated the media for its contribution to the development of The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Science in the last 20 years, recognising media stakeholders for their dedication and commitment to the coverage of the Prizes.

At an event titled, ‘Celebrating the Voices of Impact’, the company also announced the sponsorship of a new prize category at the prestigious Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) called ‘The NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting’.

The event featured a keynote speech by Mrs. Funke Egbemode, former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and ex-Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Osun State. Additionally, a fireside chat on “Leveraging Technology for Media Curation Advancement and Efficiency” was held, with Tayo Fagbule, Editor of BusinessDay, and Tolu Ogunlesi, former Special Assistant on Digital Media to the President, as speakers. The session was moderated by Àníkẹ́adé Fúnkè Treasure.

A key moment of the event was the presentation of a One-Time Recognition Award to Prisca Sam-Duru, a literary and arts reporter at Vanguard, for her outstanding contributions in covering the Prizes. Other journalists recognized for exemplary coverage included Chidinma Agu (News Agency of Nigeria), Terh Agbedeh (ThisisLagos), Gabriel Akinadewo (Freedom Online), and Sopuruchi Onwuka (The Oracle).

Andy Odeh, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, said that the media has provided insightful reporting on the Prizes, highlighting the significance of Prizes and bringing them to the top of the agenda in the country.

He remarked that while celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Prizes and recognising the innovation, creativity and rich cultural tapestry, the media should be celebrated for the essential role in elevating the discourse around science and technology in Nigeria, encouraging collaboration and investment in these vital fields, and shining a light on the power of literature to inspire change and foster understanding.

Mr. Odeh noted that the new NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting at DAME aims to recognise journalists who excel in reporting on energy issues, helping shape public understanding of Nigeria’s energy landscape. It encourages insightful coverage that engages stakeholders, policymakers, and the public on critical energy matters.

Egbemode, in her keynote speech titled ‘Celebrating the Voices of Impact: The NLNG Story’ emphasised the importance of the media, and acknowledged its influence in shaping public opinion, disseminating knowledge, and upholding democracy. She stressed the media’s function as a watchdog in society, promoting transparency and accountability, and highlighted its role in driving social change through investigative journalism and storytelling. She urged for a responsible and ethical media system that can continue to uphold democratic principles and foster social development.

She also commended NLNG for supporting new generations of innovators and writers through the Prizes, noting their positive impact on Nigeria’s global reputation.

The award jury, consisting of Mr. Taiwo Obe, Ms. Kadaria Ahmed, and Mr. Chido Nwakanma, announced Prisca Sam-Duru as the winner, citing her exceptional, consistent, and original work. She was awarded N5 million and a laptop, while other recognized journalists also received gifts.

According to the jury, the journalists were judged on Quality (which embodies accuracy, depth, grammar and language flow), Originality (beyond press statements and independent work), Frequency (number of articles) and Consistency (number of years of coverage).