Libya vs Nigeria: Tarnished by Chaos 

Femi Akintunde-Johnson

The aftermath of the botched Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Libya and Nigeria slated for Tuesday, 15 October 2024, is one that will leave football lovers – especially Nigerians – clutching their heads in disbelief. Here we are again, witnessing how a beautiful, unifying game, designed to showcase talent and national pride, has been marred by international embarrassment, harassment, and a form of sportsmanship that borders on terrorism.

To understand the depths of the chaos that unfolded, one has to revisit the first leg of the match held in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State. A supposedly straightforward fixture turned into a simmering pot of allegations and counter-allegations between the two nations. The Libyan camp accused Nigerian officials and fans of maltreatment – from inadequate reception, transportation to downright hostility. Nigerians, on the other hand, pointed fingers at the Libyans for engineering a series of provocations aimed at rattling the Super Eagles. They said Libya’s national team had received the highest standard of hospitality, and the accusations were a mere ploy to unsettle Nigerian football’s administration.

But what really happened in Uyo? Was there an actual conspiracy to undermine the Libyan team, or were they clutching at straws? Eyewitness reports suggest that while emotions were high, the accusations leveled by the Libyans were exaggerated, if not entirely fabricated. There may have been instances of minor discomfort or lapses in protocol, but nothing deserving of international controversy. Libya, it seems, decided to play the victim card early on, perhaps as psychological warfare ahead of the second leg.

On the pitch, however, the real ugliness manifested in the Libyan team’s playing style. What was billed as an exciting encounter descended into a display of negative football. From time-wasting tactics to exaggerated fouls, the Libyans perfected the dark arts of the game. It was clear they came to Uyo with only one intention: to frustrate the Super Eagles by any means necessary. A glaring example of this was the daylight robbery of Ademola Lookman’s goal, ruled offside despite the fact that it was miles away from such a call. Every sane football lover could see the injustice. But, of course, sanity on the football field can often be in short supply when referees allow themselves to be swayed by external forces.

After their less-than-stellar performance in Uyo, the Libyans didn’t waste any time making threats. They ostensibly promised to return the favor tenfold when the Super Eagles came to Libya for the second leg. Unfortunately, they were not joking. Reports began to circulate of how the Nigerian contingent faced a distressing ordeal upon their arrival in Libya. For several hours, they were denied access to basic necessities like food and water, and were barred from leaving what appeared to be an unused section of the airport. Their efforts to exit were thwarted, as they were forcibly restricted from boarding a bus they had personally arranged. To make matters worse, not a single representative from the Libyan FA was present to receive them, a gesture that should have been routine in such international fixtures.

To add insult to injury, their chartered plane was rerouted to Al Abraq airport instead of the original Benghazi destination. This left the team stranded, forced to lie on cold steel seats, drifting through hours of boredom, uncertainty, and the looming fear of possible attack in the desolate surroundings. It was, by all accounts, an experience designed to undermine their morale and spirit.

This raises important questions about the role of CAF (Confederation of African Football) and FIFA in such situations. Historically, both organizations have a spotty record when it comes to dealing with incidents like these. In the past, we’ve seen CAF hand out fines and temporary bans for similar acts of unsporting behavior, but rarely do these sanctions seem to act as a deterrent. FIFA, too, has been criticized for turning a blind eye to politically charged incidents, preferring to maintain a ‘neutral’ stance on matters that require a more assertive approach. Their historical reactions suggest a tendency to sidestep controversy rather than confront it head-on.

The bigger question now is: What does this mean for goodwill and harmony within the African football community? Events like the Libya-Nigeria AFCON debacle are corrosive, not just for the two countries involved but for the broader footballing landscape on the continent. Africa’s football reputation already suffers from frequent administrative failings, and incidents like these only serve to reinforce negative stereotypes about disorganization and infighting within African football. It makes one wonder: Are we not tired of shooting ourselves in the foot?

The implications go beyond football. In an era when Africa is struggling to foster unity and economic collaboration through bodies like the African Union, sports should be a binding force. When football matches devolve into diplomatic spats and national circuses, it sends the wrong message about our ability to work together as a continent. How can we talk about African solidarity when even a simple game of football becomes an occasion for vengeful hostility?

So what can be done to prevent such incidents in the future? First, there needs to be a radical shift in how CAF and FIFA handle disciplinary actions. We can no longer afford a slap-on-the-wrist approach to these issues. There must be stricter penalties for teams and nations that engage in unsporting behavior, from player harassment to inciting violence. Host countries should be held accountable for the safety and well-being of visiting teams, with significant consequences if they fail in their duties.

Moreover, African football federations must collaborate more closely to foster good relations, even in the face of fierce competition. Sports diplomacy, after all, is not just about winning games – it’s also about building bridges between nations. Events like the Africa Cup of Nations and other continental tournaments should be opportunities for teams to engage in community-building efforts off the pitch. This could involve joint training sessions, cultural exchanges, and other initiatives aimed at promoting unity through sport.

In the end, what happened between Libya and Nigeria is more than a footballing failure. It is a reflection of how far we still need to go in fostering a sense of brotherhood within African football, in particular, and the continent of Africa generally. We can – and must – do better. After all, if we can’t play together, how can we expect to thrive together as a continent? The Super Eagles may have had their wings harshly ruffled this time around, but African football must spread its wings again – stronger, united, and more determined to rise above the chaos.