How Sean Dampte Plans to Fuse Past, Future of Afrobeats with New Album

Tosin Clegg

Sean Dampte, known for his unique blend of Afrobeat, is a Nigerian artist and pioneer of the Awoodah movement. Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself in the global music scene, captivating audiences with his infectious rhythms, relatable lyrics, and charismatic stage presence. With several hit singles and albums under his belt, Dampte continues to evolve, taking Afrobeat to new heights and cementing his legacy as a visionary and innovator in the genre.

He is set to release a new project on the 1st of November which would be paying tribute to the past while pushing Afrobeat into new and uncharted territories.

He disclosed that, “Mo Kuti: Afrobeat Fella is all about honoring the foundation Fela laid, but also understanding that music is always evolving. Afrobeat is a genre rich with history, but I see it as a living thing, it grows, changes, and adapts to the times.

“With this album, I want to respect the essence of the past, the rhythm, the message, the instrumentation, but push it forward by blending it with modern sounds and perspectives. You’ll hear the influence of Afrobeat in its purest form, but also the innovation in the way I layer different genres, experiment with production, and use storytelling to reflect today’s reality. This isn’t just Afrobeat for now, it’s Afrobeat for the future.”

On this new project, he has brought out a new experience which he tags, The Awoodah mindset. Detailing further, he shares that, “It is in every track, every lyric, and every rhythm of this album. It’s about life, money, and happiness, but it’s also about perseverance believing in yourself against all odds. The 10 tracks on this album reflects that journey. Some songs, like ‘Master on Deck,’ are all about owning your space and showing the world who you are. Others dive deep into the struggle, the hustle, and the triumphs. The Awoodah spirit is one of relentless ambition, and this album is full of stories about pushing through doubt, rising above negativity, and aiming for greatness.

“It’s more than just music; it’s a mindset, a way of life that I want my listeners to feel and embody. The Awoodahite is someone who refuses to settle, and that’s what each track represents.”

Collaboration is key, but it has to be intentional Sean expresses, saying “I worked with some incredible producers like Jomane, JayOcean, and Joey Benks. Each brought something different to the table, but the core vision was always clear this album needed to be a bridge between Afrobeat’s past and its future. I’m very hands-on in the creative process, so every song started with a clear intention. I wanted collaborators who understood the heart of Afrobeat but also had the range to experiment with sound. We blended live instrumentation with digital beats, traditional rhythms with modern flows.

I gave each producer space to create but always kept the vision in mind, this album isn’t just about me, it’s about where Afrobeat can go next. Every collaboration had that in mind.”