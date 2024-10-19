Coca-Cola Nigeria Unveils Wozzaah Zero Sugar





Dike Onwuamaeze



As the campaign against sugar-sweetened beverages intensifies across the country, Coca-Cola has officially launched its latest limited-edition beverage known as Wozzaah Zero Sugar into the Nigerian market.



The launch of Wozzaah in Port Harcourt last Sunday marked a significant milestone as it brings a refreshing fusion of flavors and immersive experiences to consumers.



The Senior Frontline Marketing Manager for Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Ms. Soji Omoigui, said: “Introducing Coca-Cola Wozzaah marks an exciting chapter for us in Nigeria.



“This limited-edition release is a tribute to the rich tapestry of African culture, embracing innovation and creativity. Lojay’s dynamic energy adds an authentic touch to our launch, promising unforgettable experiences for our Gen Z consumers.”



Coca-Cola Nigeria said that “Wozzaah is crafted to encapsulate the continent’s rich heritage, offering a unique blend of flavors that reflect the multifaceted beauty of Africa,” adding that Wozzaah is inspired by the continent’s diverse cultures, landscapes, and rhythms, as “each sip serves as a passport to a culinary journey, resonating with the vibrant spirit and artistic expressions of African life.”



It said that the flavor profile of Wozzaah presented a fresh twist on the classic Coca-Cola taste.



“It is infused with tropical notes and hints of exotic fruits and unique spices, it promises to captivate both local and international palates.



“The limited availability of this drink adds to its allure, ensuring that this unique experience stays exclusive, available only at select outlets across Nigeria,” said Coca-Cola Nigeria.



One of the standout features of Wozzaah is its eye-catching packaging that is designed to showcase contemporary typography and an explosion of colors that embody the dynamic nature of African culture.



Beyond mere branding, the packaging fosters a deep appreciation for the continent’s vibrant creative landscape.



Coca-Cola has also partnered with renowned Nigerian artist Lojay, a prominent figure in the Afrobeats genre that represent a generation that celebrates and redefines African culture through music and art to endear the new products to young Nigerians.



In addition, Coca-Cola’s collaboration with WafflesnCream has resulted in exclusive merchandise reflecting the vibrancy of African culture.



By offering these items online with nationwide delivery, Coca-Cola ensures fans can carry the Wozzaah experience into their everyday lives, reinforcing the cultural connection beyond the beverage itself.



As Wozzaah rolls out across Nigeria, it stands as more than just a drink; it symbolizes cultural pride, innovation, and the rich heritage of Africa.



Coca-Cola’s commitment to cultural relevance resonates with a generation valuing authenticity and connection. By merging sensory experiences with cultural narratives, Coca-Cola ensures that each encounter with Wozzaah remained unforgettable, fostering community among those who share a love for their heritage.



Wozzaah is poised to make a significant impact, embodying a powerful narrative of cultural appreciation and community connection. This inaugural creation reflects Africa’s unique flavors and innovative spirit, inviting everyone to celebrate the continent’s artistic diversity.