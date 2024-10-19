Carloha Demonstrates CNG Conversion in Arrizo 5 to Automobile Technicians, Artisans at NATCO 2024

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha, the franchise holder and assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, recently demonstrated the Chery Arrizo 5’s CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) conversion capability, a significant step towards more eco-friendly transportation solutions in Nigeria. The demonstration was done during the Nigerian Artisans and Technicians Conference (NATCO), held in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, took place at the Old NITEL Compound, Lagos, on October 10, 2024. The Arrizo 5 CNG technology, combines Chery’s modern design aesthetics with state-of-the-art technology, making it a standout option for eco-conscious consumers. It offers impressive fuel efficiency that translates to lower running costs for everyday drivers, with lower carbon emissions, contributing to a cleaner, greener future for Nigeria’s roads.

Carloha’s technical team explained how the system allows drivers to switch between CNG and petrol, giving them flexibility, cost savings, and a lower environmental footprint. Technicians were impressed with the vehicle’s adaptability and ease of use, receiving practical insights into the CNG system, maintenance tips, and the long-term benefits for Nigerian drivers and mechanics alike. “This demonstration at NATCO is part of Carloha’s commitment to introducing cutting-edge technology and more sustainable energy options to the Nigerian automobile sector,” said Mr. Samson Akinbowale, the Aftersales Manager of Carloha Nigeria. “We recognize the vital role technicians and artisans play in vehicle maintenance and are committed to empowering them with the knowledge and tools to adapt to this new wave of automotive innovation.” In appreciation to Carloha Nigeria, the Conference convener, Mr. Dayo Bello, said, “We are very grateful to all our supporters, especially Carloha, for the Chery display and CNG demonstration.

We are equally glad to see that great things are beginning to happen in the Automotive sectors, especially the assembling of new vehicles and the conversion of CNG interface with petrol engines that will help to save the cost of transportation in Nigeria.” Company officials said, “Carloha is proud to be at the forefront of promoting sustainable driving solutions in Nigeria, and the NATCO Conference was a testament to our ongoing efforts to introduce innovative vehicles that align with global environmental standards. “Carloha is the official dealer of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, offering a wide range of models that cater to diverse customer needs. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Carloha is dedicated to providing Nigerian motorists with cutting-edge automotive solutions, alongside excellent customer service and after-sales support. “Carloha Nigeria, offers a remarkable 6-year warranty/200,000 kilometers, 6-year free service on all Chery vehicles, a flexible auto financing solution with the best price for all vehicles, and 247 services and parts support nationwide. This ensures that owners can enjoy their Chery with confidence, knowing they have reliable support and service from Chery for years to come.”