Boosting Hospitality Industry in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan





Many sceptics believed that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State was travelling the road political office holders in the country were known for, that is engaging in sugar-coated promises, when in his inaugural address on May 29, 2019, he assured the people of the pacesetter state to make the state the preferred investment destination in Nigeria. However, between then and today, it could be rightly said that the reality on the ground has proved that the governor is a man of his words with a litany of investments by the private sector across the state.

The latest was by a global brand, THE JAGZ, which berthed a 5-Star Hotel, “The Jagz Ibadan”, in Iyaganku area of the state capital. The grand commissioning of the luxurious and tastefully furnished five-star hotel which was performed by Makinde himself commenced the redefinition of luxurious and significant milestone in the hospitality industry not only in the state but Africa as a whole and was witnessed by dignitaries and business leaders across Nigeria and beyond as they trooped in large number to grace the occasion.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of JAGZ Ibadan, Engr. Kayode Adegbulugbe, in his address, lauded the Makinde administration for its infrastructure drive, making Oyo State an attractive investment destination, noting that the last time the Southwest region witnessed such rapid infrastructure development was during the era of late Obafemi Awolowo.

According to him, The JAGZ Ibadan was constructed in just 21 months by El Sabio construction, led by Engr. Tunji Akinboro assisted by Bode Falope showcased Nigeria’s indigenous capacity for excellence, revealing that, the feat, achieved without formal contracts but rather through “spreadsheets and integrity,” demonstrates the potential of local companies to compete globally.

His words, “This project has been a testament to local talent and capability. Completed within 21 months on a turnkey basis by the esteemed indigenous company, El Sabio Construction, led by the industrious Engineer Tunji Akinboro, a brilliant local talent with no foreign degree, and supported by his capable colleague, Bode Falope.

“This timeline is, perhaps, a world record for such a complex undertaking, demonstrating that, given the right environment, our indigenous companies can compete with and surpass their international counterparts. I am proud of what these two omoluabis have achieved without the use of cranes or other expensive construction equipment.

“It may interest you to know that there were no formal contracts between Akinboro and my company. Our collaboration operates on trust and integrity, which reaffirms my belief that the Omoluabi ethos bestowed upon us by our forefathers must play a vital role in shaping modern African capitalist engagements.”

Adegbulugbe emphasised that Africa remains the undisputed home of hospitality, and The JAGZ Ibadan aims to re-establish this fact globally, stating that with plans to expand across Nigeria and Africa within the next five to 10 years, The Jagz is poised to become a flagship of African luxury.

“Today is not just the commissioning ceremony of one hotel, we have the honour of making history by launching the first indigenous luxury hotel brand in Africa. The decision for Ibadan as the location of choice to launch our vision is devoid of emotion. In this global age, discerning investors will always invest where there is an opportunity to maximise profit and at locations that offer the least resistance to the flow of capital. I would like to place it on record, for posterity’s sake, that we got our approval to construct this edifice within four weeks of application (a record in any part of the world) and we did not pay an extra kobo above what is stipulated by law. For this and much more, we are appreciative.

“Africa is the undisputable home of Hospitality, and we are focused on re-establishing this fact in the global hospitality industry.

“We have commenced the construction of our 5-star hotel in Abuja and intend to rapidly establish our presence across Nigeria and Africa we are confident that this is the age of Africa and intend to place all our bets on the future of our beloved Continent,” he said.

The CEO who disclosed that Makinde’s Omituntun 2.0 vision, focused on exploring tourism and solid minerals, positions Ibadan as a preferred weekend getaway from Lagos, maintained that “The Jagz” will make Ibadan an attractive location for global tourists visiting historical sites in the region.

While urging corporate leaders to bring their business to Ibadan, rather than taking it to other global locations, Adegbulugbe expressed gratitude to Makinde for his visionary leadership, restoring pride to the Yoruba race and placing Africa firmly on the global stage.

Makinde in his remarks, assured both local and foreign investors that his administration would continue to provide adequate security for investments and businesses in the state.

He called on investors to bring their money to invest in the state, noting that the state has an enabling environment to support their businesses and that his administration is ever ready to support investors who are ready to partner with the government to expand the economy of the state.

“I also want to congratulate Engr. Kayode Adebulugbe and the entire team. I was glad when you told me that this is almost 100 per cent local content. The Oyo State Government only provided the enabling environment for this to happen. We did not put any government money in it. So, this is a demonstration of the Oyo State model; we provide the environment and the investment will come.

“What we are commissioning today is the resilience that we are talking about when it comes to Nigeria and Oyo State. Some people may decide that they want to fold their arms and complain from today till tomorrow. But others who are serious would have an appreciation of the environment that we are in and would soldier on.

“So, I want to say congratulations to Kayode and his team. I thank you for not being one of those people who would just sit back and complain.

You and the team were bullish to put this investment in here. And, as a government, I can tell you that we will do everything within our power to ensure that this investment is protected.

“Under Omituntun 1.0, we focused on four major pillars including education, health, expansion of our economy and security. For this to continue, people have to feel safe and secure in this environment. So, we will do everything to ensure that people feel safe and secure.Under Omituntun 2.0, as part of a move to expand our economy, we added tourism and solid minerals development. So, this is a commitment to that ideal.

“Every Friday, it is always difficult to get hotel rooms in Ibadan because people are coming from all over the state, especially Lagos. People should keep coming as we are happy. So, this is an edifice that we would protect at all cost”, he said.

To show that the hotel has become talk of the town, less than 24 hours after its commissioning, the Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, led some traditional rulers and Council of Imams and Alfas on a visit to its management. The monarch who could not hide his satisfaction about what he described as a magnificent edifice, insisted that such a project must be constructed in his domain in Osogbo.

The Managing Director of The Jagz Ibadan, Mr. Lugard Agbomoagan, while quoting Oba Oyetunji, “As a matter of fact, he mentioned and stressed where he wants the hotel to be situated. This was after he saw the city view of the hotel from the 4th floor in the presence of his entourage.”