Again, Vandals Destroy TCN Towers Along Shiroro-Kaduna Transmission Lines

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday announced that two towers along its 330kV Shiroro–Kaduna transmission lines one and two had been vandalised, damaging parts of both transmission lines.

In a statement in Abuja by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the government-owned organisation stressed that its officials discovered the damage during a patrol after the two lines tripped.

“According to reports from the Shiroro Regional office of TCN, the 330kV transmission line one tripped first, followed shortly by the second, as efforts were still ongoing to reclose the first line, prompting the urgent mobilisation of local vigilantes to patrol the lines.

“This led to the discovery of two damaged towers, towers T133 and tower T 136, with their cables badly damaged at several points,” the TCN said.

It added that arrangements were in top gear to deploy the newly procured “emergency restoration system” to the site, pending the reconstruction of the damaged towers.

“TCN has also conducted an aerial survey in collaboration with security operatives, given the area’s vulnerability to banditry, which poses a significant threat to both TCN installations and personnel.

“In the interim, our engineers have implemented a temporary measure to supply bulk power to the Kaduna and Kano regions via the 330kV Kaduna – Jos transmission line,” the organisation explained.

The vandalised Shiroro-Kaduna 330kV lines 1&2, the transmission company said. are vital lines through which bulk power is transmitted to parts of the North West region, with each line capable of carrying 600MW.

“The vandalism of the towers and transmission lines presents a significant challenge to bulk power transmission in that axis. We are however committed to re-erecting the towers and restringing the transmission lines to restore bulk power transmission through both 330kV power transmission lines,” the company said.