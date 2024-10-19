Adunni Ade: I Feel Sense of Pride Portraying Characters that Resonate with People, Reflect Diverse Experiences

Adunni Ade’s acting traverses genres, offers a representation on screen and showcases the deeper layers driving her prowess. In a bold career pivot, Adunni is stepping into powerful, challenging roles, shedding the more familiar characters she’s been known for. Her recent performances in these standout roles in Lakatabu, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and Tokunbo, directed by Odunlade Adekola, Bolanle Austen-Peters, and Ramsey Nouah respectively, are not just captivating but signal a new era for the Nollywood star. In a chat with Ferdinand Ekechukwu Adunni Ade, opens up about her motivations, the risks she’s taking, and the vision she has for Nollywood’s evolving landscape

How does it feel to break free from that soft and fragile character moulds in the past, considering your recent roles in Lakatabu, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and Tokunbo?

Breaking free from the mold of soft and fragile characters has been a transformative experience for me. In roles like those in Lakatabu, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and Tokunbo, I’ve been able to explore deeper, more complex aspects of womanhood and strength. It felt empowering to portray characters that are resilient, fierce, and unapologetically bold. Each of these roles allowed me to showcase the multifaceted nature of women, particularly in the context of our culture and history. These roles have not only broadened my acting range but also allowed me to connect with audiences on a deeper level. I’m grateful for the opportunity to break stereotypes and portray strong, dynamic women who resonate with many.

What drew you to these roles, and what do you think they reveal about your range as an actress?

What drew me to these roles was the opportunity to tell powerful stories that resonate with both personal and societal themes. Each character offered a unique perspective on women’s strength and resilience, which I am deeply passionate about. In Lakatabu, the character’s journey of overcoming obstacles and asserting her identity was something I found incredibly relatable. It allowed me to tap into a more assertive side of myself that isn’t often explored. With Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, it was the chance to portray a historical figure who fought for justice and equality. Her courage and determination inspired me, and I felt a responsibility to honour her legacy authentically. It was a role that required not just acting, but also a deep understanding of the historical context and the impact she had on society. In Tokunbo, I was drawn to the complexity of the character’s emotional landscape. She faced personal struggles while navigating societal expectations, and I loved the challenge of portraying that duality.

How do you think your performances in these films will resonate with a wider audience?

I believe that my performances in these films have the potential to resonate with a wider audience for several reasons. Each character I’ve portrayed embodies universal themes— struggles with identity, resilience in the face of adversity, and the complexities of human relationships. These are experiences that many people can relate to, regardless of their background or culture. I strive to bring authenticity to each role, allowing viewers to see themselves in the characters.

Do you feel like these roles have allowed you to tap into a new side of yourself as an actress, and what do you hope to explore further in future projects?

Absolutely! These roles have allowed me to tap into new facets of myself as an actress. Each character presented unique challenges that pushed me beyond my comfort zone, helping me discover different layers of my craft. I found strength in vulnerability, and I learned how to balance assertiveness with emotional depth, which has been incredibly rewarding. Through Lakatabu, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and Tokunbo, I was able to explore the complexities of womanhood, resilience, and empowerment. These experiences have deepened my understanding of the characters I portray and have encouraged me to embrace a wider range of emotions and expressions.

How do you balance the desire to take on new challenges with the pressure to stay true to your audience’s expectations?

Balancing the desire to take on new challenges, while staying true to my audience’s expectations, is a nuanced process. I believe it’s important to listen to my audience and understand what they appreciate about my work, but I also recognise that growth often requires stepping outside of my comfort zone. To achieve this balance, I try to incorporate new ideas gradually, ensuring that they align with my core values and the essence of what my audience loves. I also engage with my audience for feedback, which helps me gauge their reactions and adjust my approach accordingly.

How has working with directors like Odunlade Adekola, Bolanle Austen-Peters, and Ramsey Nouah influenced your approach to acting?

Working with directors like Odunlade Adekola, Bolanle Austen-Peters, and Ramsey Nouah has had a profound impact on my approach to acting. Each of them brings a unique vision and style to their projects, which has helped me expand my perspective and adapt my craft. Overall, each of these directors has contributed to my growth as an actor by challenging me to push my boundaries, embrace different styles, and remain committed to delivering compelling performances that resonate with audiences.

How does it feel to be taking on leading roles, and do you feel a sense of responsibility to carry the story?

Taking on leading roles is both an exhilarating and humbling experience. It feels incredibly rewarding to be entrusted with the responsibility of carrying a story, as it allows me to showcase my craft and connect deeply with the audience. I feel a sense of pride in being able to portray characters that resonate with people and reflect diverse experiences.

Can you talk about any specific character traits or nuances you’re eager to explore in future roles?

Absolutely! In future roles, I’m eager to explore characters with a rich tapestry of traits and nuances that challenge traditional narratives. I would love to explore complex morality. I’d love to portray characters that operate in gray areas of morality. Another would be expressing vulnerability.

I want to explore how people cope with adversity while also showcasing their emotional depth. Cultural identity is another area that interests me. Roles that dive into the complexities of cultural identity and the struggles that come with it. Lastly would be some sort of superhero! Every time I watch “Wonder Woman” I literally go into another world with me as her. I play out different scenarios in my head.

How do you feel as you take on more prominent roles, and how do you think your physical appearance has impacted your casting opportunities and overall marketability?

As I take on more prominent roles, I do feel a growing connection with audiences, and it’s incredibly gratifying to see that my work resonates with them. Being in the spotlight brings both excitement and responsibility, as I strive to represent not just myself but also the diverse stories and experiences of women, particularly in Nollywood. Regarding my physical appearance, including my skin tone, I recognise that it plays a significant role in casting. A person’s look, colour, and body type is also put into consideration before casting which can either be in favor or otherwise.