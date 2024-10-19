Abbas, Kalu Mourn New Telegraph Photojournalist, Liberty TV Reporter





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, and his Deputy, Hon. Ben Kalu, have expressed grief over the death of Mr. Elijah Olaluyi, a New Telegraph photojournalist covering the activities of the House.

Abbas, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, also mourned the death of a reporter with Liberty Radio and Television, Malam Mohammed Adamu, who covered the Senate.

Olaluyi, a photojournalist, died on Thursday evening, while Adamu, an experienced reporter, died in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Speaker, while condoling the families of Olaluyi and Adamu, extended his condolences to the media outfits they represented and the House and Senate Press Corps over the passing away of their members.

Abass said: “These were veteran media men who covered the National Assembly for years and had institutional memories of people and events at the federal parliament.

“They will be greatly missed. My heart is with their families and the Press Corps at the moment of grief.”

On his part, Kalu expressed sadness over the sudden demise of Olaluyi.

Kalu in a statement issued yesterday extended his sincere condolences to Olaluyi’s family, the publishers of New Telegraph, the House of Representatives Press Corps and the entire membership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) where the deceased belonged as a member.