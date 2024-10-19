ABATECH Rector Calls for Innovation as Catalyst for Sustainable Development 

Funmi Ogundare

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Adedotun Abdul, has called for transformative innovations to create a more sustainable and equitable world.

He made the call at the 7th International Conference and Exhibition of the School of Science, held recently at the Yusuf Grillo Auditorium.

The programme was themed,’Scientific and Technological Innovations: Catalyst for Sustainable Transformations and Development’.

In his remarks, Dr. Abdul stressed that science and technology are more than tools, but are powerful forces capable of driving transformative change across various sectors. Represented by the Deputy Rector (Academics), Dr. Ismail Badmus, Abdul explained that innovation in science and technology has been essential for societal progress, enhancing productivity, redefining industries, and improving quality of life.

He further noted that the conference provided a platform for the exchange of ideas, research, and knowledge necessary to shape a sustainable future.