  • Saturday, 19th October, 2024

ABATECH Rector Calls for Innovation as Catalyst for Sustainable Development 

Nigeria | 39 mins ago

Funmi Ogundare

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Adedotun Abdul, has called for transformative innovations to create a more sustainable and equitable world.

He made the call at the 7th International Conference and Exhibition of the School of Science, held recently at the Yusuf Grillo Auditorium.

The programme was themed,’Scientific and Technological Innovations: Catalyst for Sustainable Transformations and Development’.

In his remarks, Dr. Abdul stressed that science and technology are more than tools, but are powerful forces capable of driving transformative change across various sectors. Represented by the Deputy Rector (Academics), Dr. Ismail Badmus, Abdul explained that innovation in science and technology has been essential for societal progress, enhancing productivity, redefining industries, and improving quality of life. 

He further noted that the conference provided a platform for the exchange of ideas, research, and knowledge necessary to shape a sustainable future.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.