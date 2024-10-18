Tinubu, Wife Rejoice with Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi at 50

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu have felicitated the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.



The President, in a release issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined Nigerians, the people and chiefs of Ile-Ife, and the global Yoruba community in commemorating the Golden Jubilee of the Ooni of Ife.



President Tinubu noted Ooni’s extraordinary leadership and maturity since ascending the throne at 41, emphasising his significant role in preserving the rich traditions of the Yoruba people in the ancient city known as The Source.



He acknowledged Oba Ogunwusi’s deep sense of duty, wisdom, and knowledge as he fulfils his responsibilities as both the traditional ruler of Ile-Ife, Osun State, and the revered spiritual leader of the Yoruba people.



The President also recognised Ooni’s critical contributions as Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, where he serves as a unifying figure, a steadfast supporter of government policies, and a passionate advocate for religious tolerance, peace, and the unification of our nation.



President Tinubu commended Oba Ogunwusi’s tireless advocacy for women and youth empowerment through education and entrepreneurship, underscoring his admirable philanthropy and unwavering commitment to uplifting those in need throughout Nigeria and beyond.



With heartfelt optimism and support, the President paid tribute to the Ooni for exemplifying the traditional Yoruba values of humility, peace, and generosity while also honouring the dignity and integrity of his exalted throne.



As the esteemed Yoruba monarch celebrates this significant milestone, President Tinubu offered his sincere prayers for the continued success and prosperity of His Imperial Majesty’s reign, which will undoubtedly benefit the people of Ife and the nation at large.



Also, the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, congratulated Oba Ogunwusi on his 50th birthday.



The First Lady, in a statement entitled ’50 Hearty Cheers to Oonirisa’ and personally signed by her on Thursday said:

“I heartily congratulate and felicitate with His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR., Ọjájá II on the joyous occasion of his Golden Jubilee.



“Fifty years is not just a marker of time, but a testament to wisdom and leadership.



“As your days are, so shall your strength be.



“I pray that you celebrate many more birthdays on the throne of your forefathers in divine health, joy, peace, happiness and prosperity.

Happy Birthday Kabiyesi, Oonirisa, Arole Oodua, Olofin Adimula!Kabiyesi, Igba Odun, Odun kan. Aseyi Samodun”.