The Unfair Victimisation of Allen Onyema

Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, is one of Nigeria’s most accomplished and hardworking entrepreneurs in recent time.

His airline, Air Peace, has not only redifined the aviation landscape but has also provided immense relief to millions of Nigerians. With relentless determination and a vision to democratize air travel, Onyeama has grown AirPeace into a dominant force, one that competes directly with global airlines. Yet, despite his monumental contributions to Nigeria’s aviation sector, he is repeatedly subjected to scrutiny, victimisation, and disparagement from foreign authorities and Western media. This ongoing attack on Onyema is not just an attack on an individual but a blatant affront to the Nigerian aviation sector, and it calls for urgent action from all stakeholders.

At a time when the cost of air travel was skyrocketing, seemingly without bounds, it was Air Peace that stepped in to stabilise the market. Nigerians had been at the mercy of astronomical airfares, as foreign carriers monopolised major routes. The ripple effect was devastating, limiting the capacity of the average citizen to fly and stifling the growth of the nation’s aviation industry. However, Air Peace, under the astute leadership of Chief Onyeama, disrupted this narrative. By offering competitive pricing and expanding its domestic, regional and international reach, Air Peace provided Nigerians with an affordable and reliable alternative. The significance of this cannot be overstated—Air Peace became a symbol of healthy competition, lifting the industry and curbing exploitative practices by foreign carriers.

Air Peace’s international route Success

The success of Air Peace’s international routes, including the historic commencement of flights to London Gatwick, is a testament to its pivotal role in strengthening Nigeria’s bilateral air service agreements (BASA). The landmark push by Nigeria’s Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), to secure favorable BASA routes would not have had the same impact without the involvement of Air Peace. The airline’s presence on international routes—especially with major destinations like London—challenged long-standing monopolies and helped reduce fares that had been skyrocketing. This development not only empowered the Nigerian consumer but also marked a significant victory for local airlines in a fiercely competitive global market.

Onyema’s Air Peace is paving the way for other Nigerian airlines to capitalize on more BASA routes, unlocking a new era of international connectivity and competition. His contribution has been nothing short of revolutionary, a fact that should be celebrated rather than subjected to unwarranted attacks.

The repeated victimisation of Chief Onyema by US authorities and the Western press appears increasingly orchestrated, raising suspicions that it is part of a larger agenda to destabilise Nigeria’s aviation sector. It is no coincidence that as Air Peace rises and disrupts the status quo, Onyema faces intensified scrutiny. This situation should raise alarms for all Nigerians, especially those within the aviation industry.

This is not just Onyema’s fight—it is a fight for the survival and autonomy of Nigeria’s aviation sector. At a time when the nation is striving to assert its place on the global stage, the attack on Air Peace, the closest entity Nigeria has to a national flag carrier, is an attack on the industry’s collective future. Let no one be mistaken—Chief Allen Onyema’s plight is a battle for the soul of Nigerian aviation, and the fallout will affect not just Air Peace but hundreds of its employees and the broader economy.

If the authorities, regulators, and stakeholders within the aviation sector fail to rally around Onyema now, it will be a monumental loss for the country. It is a moment that demands unity, not division. The future of Nigerian aviation depends on the survival of its biggest players, and Chief Onyema, as the Vice President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), embodies the aspirations and ambitions of countless Nigerians. His downfall would be a blow not only to AirPeace but to every stakeholder who believes in the growth and competitiveness of the Nigerian aviation sector.

If I were a member of the AON, I would not sit idly while one of our most illustrious members faces such unfair persecution. The fact that Onyema has built one of the largest employers in Nigeria’s aviation industry, speaks volumes about his dedication, vision, and capability. Allowing him to fall victim to external forces is tantamount to delivering a slap to the entire aviation community.

A Matter of National Pride

We must ask ourselves this question. If we do not defend our own, who will? Chief Allen Onyema’s contributions to Nigeria’s aviation industry should inspire pride, not condemnation. Air Peace is the pride of Nigeria’s aviation sector, representing our collective ambition to compete on the global stage. The airline is a symbol of our capacity to build and sustain world-class businesses that challenge global giants, providing critical services at home and abroad.

This is the time for the Nigerian government, aviation regulators, and all industry stakeholders to stand together. We must reject any agenda—whether foreign or domestic—that seeks to tarnish the achievements of one of our finest entrepreneurs. The aviation roadmap for Nigeria, painstakingly dreamt by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN and being charted by Chief Onyema and others, must not be derailed by baseless accusations and targeted victimization.

The Time for Action Is Now

Chief Allen Onyema and Air Peace represent the future of Nigeria’s aviation industry. His plight is not just his own but a call to action for all Nigerians. The stakes have never been higher, and this is a turning point in the history of Nigerian aviation. If we do not act now, we risk allowing foreign interests to dismantle the progress we have worked so hard to achieve.

The time to eschew bitterness and rally around our own is now. Let us not allow external forces to sow division, or as the saying goes, “smear our white clothes with blood.” We must come together in defense of Chief Onyema and Air Peace. The survival of the Nigerian aviation industry depends on it.

.Chike Stanley, Aviation Industry Stakeholder writes from Abuja

