Nuhu Ribadu: Proliferation of Illicit Weapons Exacerbates Insurgency, Banditry, Violent Crimes

*Says sizeable number of illegal arms originally belonged to governmentChuks Okocha and Linus Aleke in Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, yesterday, said the spread of illicit small arms and light weapons was a major threat to national security, which worsened insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes.



Ribadu spoke during an exercise for the destruction of illicit arms at Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said a large amount of weapons used by criminals in the country originally belonged to government, but they ended up in the hands of criminals through the activities of corrupt security personnel.



The arms destruction exercise was organised by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms And Light Weapons, Office of the National Security Adviser (NCCSALW-ONSA).



Ribadu commended the President Bola Tinubu government for giving the centre the necessary support to ensure the safety of Nigerians.



He said, “Today’s exercise is a clear evidence of that renewed resolve and marks a significant milestone in our efforts to decisively tackle the scourge of illicit small arms and light weapons in our great country.”



Ribadu pointed out that a sizeable number of illicit arms being used to commit crimes in the country originally belonged to the government.



He explained that the weapons ended up in the hands of non-state actors due to corrupt elements within the security agencies.



The NSA stated, “We have to find a way of putting a stop to this. We must, if we want to recover our country and live in peace and stability.



“The worst human being is a policeman or a soldier who will take arms from his own formations and sell it or hide it out for the bad people to come and kill his own colleagues.



“We must fight these people, but also there are merchants of death and evil from outside the world.

“The proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons remains a major threat to our national security, exacerbating issues such as insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes.”



Ribadu added, “All illicit arms, not only unserviceable, all illicit. Any weapon that is taken out there, that is through illegal process.



“We have laws that govern ownership of small arms. If you do not follow it, it is an illegal arm and it is supposed to be destroyed completely.”



Earlier in his address of welcome, Director General of NCCSALW, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Babatunde Kokumo (rtd), said over 2,400 illicit weapons, comprising a mix of unserviceable, decommissioned, and recovered arms, were destroyed during the exercise. He also revealed that the weapons were mopped up by the military, police and other security agencies across the country.



Kokumo said Nigeria will not tolerate the illegal trafficking and possession of small arms and light weapons.



He said yesterday’s exercise was a testament to the federal government’s determination to safeguard national security and foster peace across the country and the West African sub-region.



Kokumo stated, “By permanently removing these arms from circulation, we reduce the risk they pose to our communities and send a clear message: Nigeria will not tolerate the illegal trafficking and possession of small arms and light weapons.



“It is also important to state that the national centre has in its custody some recovered/captured illicit SALW still undergoing tracing as well as investigations and legal processes. These include the illicit weapons handed over to the centre by the Nigeria Customs Service. These categories of weapons would be destroyed on completion of the proceedings during subsequent routine destruction exercises.”



He said the exercise was in line with the provisions of Article 17 of the ECOWAS Convention on small arms and light weapons as well as the UN Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in SALW.

Kokumo stated that the frameworks underscored the importance of transparent documentation and responsible disposal of recovered arms, to ensure they did not find their way back to the hands of criminal elements.