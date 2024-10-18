NGE, Imo, UNICEF Engage Editors on Challenges in S’East, S’South

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Imo state government, is organising a two-day workshop to strengthen the media’s role in driving regional development.



The programme, which is holding in Owerri, the Imo State capital, between 23 and 24 October 2024, according to statement signed by the NGE President, Mr. Eze Anaba and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, yesterday, it said, underscores the media’s vital role in spotlighting the socio-economic, political and environmental challenges in Nigeria’s South-East and South-South geopolitical zones.



“The 50 participants at the workshop are senior editors and media executives drawn from print, electronic, and online media, alongside the guild members employed by governments across the nine states of the South-East and South-South zones of Nigeria.



‘’Faced with a complex set of socio-economic and environmental challenges, including high levels of poverty, infrastructural deficits, environmental degradation, and socio-political conflicts, we strongly believe that the media has the capacity to play a vital role in mitigating the socio-economic and environmental challenges by raising awareness.



“This include informing the public about pressing issues; amplifying marginalised voices, and providing information on social services, policies, and programmes,’’ the editors added.



Commending the Imo state government and the UNICEF for collaborating with the NGE on the project, the professional body of editors and media executive in Nigeria explained that the media’s impact in socio-economic and environmental issues remains huge.



The organisation noted that these include influencing public opinion and policy; mobilising community action; providing a platform for marginalised voices; facilitating dialogue and debate and holding power holders accountable.



‘’The media can robustly engage the challenges through collaborative reporting; data-driven journalism; social media engagement; investigative journalism and solutions-focused reporting.



‘’By adopting these strategies, the media can effectively contribute to addressing the socio-economic and environmental challenges,’’ the NGE statement said.

The workshop, which will be chaired by a renowned mass communication scholar and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Paul University, Awka, Prof Stella Okunna, according to the NGE, will feature presentations by experts and stakeholders.

‘’The workshop is expected to equip participants with enhanced skills in engaging and reporting on the socio-economic and environmental challenges in the region.

‘’It will also empower them to create narratives that address the needs of vulnerable populations- particularly children- and collaborate with UNICEF and other stakeholders to spotlight child-focused issues that when addressed, can improve overall regional development outcomes,’’ the statement added.

With the theme: ‘’The Media as Partners in Regional Development’’, the guild said the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, will declare the workshop open, while NGE President and the Head, UNICEF Office in Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, will be co-hosts of the event.