NAF Aircraft Delivers Relief Materials Donated by Tinubu’s Wife to Borno Flood Victims

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF), C-130 Hercules aircraft yesterday delivered essential relief materials to flood victims in Borno State, as part of its continued commitment to provide aid to civil authority.



A statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said the relief supplies donated by Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Initiative, were airlifted by the NAF’ platform from Abuja to Maiduguri.



The supplies, he said comprised food items, clothing, sanitary essentials as well as toys for children.



According to Akinboyewa, “These critical resources will provide much-needed succour to affected communities in Maiduguri, that were devastated by the 10 September flood disaster.



“The relief materials were received by senior NAF officers, led by the Air Component Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, before being handed over to the Borno State Government for distribution to the flood victims”.



This mission, the NAF spokesperson said highlighted the NAF’s dedication to providing timely humanitarian assistance, particularly in regions severely impacted by natural disasters.



He recalled that in addition to ongoing airlift missions, the NAF also launched a medical outreach programme to support flood victims and provided food for over 2,000 Internally Displaced Persons during the crisis.

Akinboyewa said the collaboration between the First Lady’s office and the NAF demonstrates the significance of collective effort to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the flood in Borno State.