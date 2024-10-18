Make Your Transition to University Life Abroad

Corrine Vish

Easier with these Handy Tips from St. George’s University School of Medicine

As the beginning of a new academic year approaches, many students are preparing to transition from high school to universities overseas. Studying abroad is widely seen as one of the best investments for the future, especially for young Africans. According to recent statistics, Sub-Saharan Africa has over 430,000 students studying internationally, with Nigeria alone contributing about 72,000 students to the cohort. The demand for overseas education is also rising in other African countries, with 14,000 students from Kenya and 2,548 from Botswana studying abroad.

Studying abroad offers a series of opportunity for freshers, ranging from receiving higher quality education, to developing progressive pathways towards a sustainable career, including forging new friendships, and assimilating to new and exciting cultures. Conversely, the phase can also be a source of anxiety as this could be the first time, students leave their homes and familiar support networks, encounter new individuals, and adjust to a different educational setting. Balancing this transition can sometimes be draining and stressful, so St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies has compiled the tips below to help students cope with these changes.

Maintain Connections

Students often miss their high school community when they begin university. It is crucial to stay in touch with their social circles, family, and friends. Setting up WhatsApp groups before leaving can help former classmates keep in contact and stay updated with each other’s lives. Equally important is staying connected to oneself by acknowledging and understanding personal emotions. Journaling about experiences and feelings can help in feeling better.

Get organised

Being organised can make the transition to university life smoother. Planning ahead, such as organizing an agenda for the first week on campus, can help students settle in and manage their new responsibilities effectively. Extend this structured approach to other aspects of life, ensuring a balanced schedule between study and relaxation.

Avoid Comparisons

Students might be tempted to compare themselves to others who seem to handle the transition better. However, this can harm their confidence and well-being. Everyone comes from different backgrounds, so it’s vital to focus on personal goals and progress. Maintaining a healthy perspective can help manage pre-university anxieties.

Connect with future classmates

It is beneficial for students to connect with peers who are also attending the same university. This can enhance their overall experience and ease the transition into a new academic environment. Building a network of friends before arriving can provide a sense of belonging and support, making the journey less stressful.

Learn relaxation techniques

Learning how to relax is essential for managing stress, both before and during university. Techniques such as mindfulness, yoga, meditation, muscle relaxation exercises, deep breathing, and guided imagery can help students stay calm and focused, especially during exam periods and other challenging times.

Set Realistic Expectations

Accept that it is normal to face challenges and feel homesick initially. Setting realistic expectations about your transition from high school to university life can help manage disappointments and keep motivation levels high.

Engage in campus activity

Join as many clubs, societies, and participate in events to meet new people, expand your horizons and discover new interests. Engaging in extracurricular activities is a proven way to build your own social circle and feel part of a community.

Seek help and guidance when needed

It is imperative to get out of the mindset that seeking help is a sign of weakness. In fact, the opposite is true so don’t hesitate to reach out to counsellors or mental health professionals if feeling overwhelmed with all the new experiences university presents.

To sum up, some students might find the transition from high school to university life a challenging period, especially if it involves travelling abroad. However, there are ways in which students can cope with the anticipation of making new friends, academic pressures, and leaving familiar support systems behind. If students still find themselves looking for guidance, they can check if their university has specialized departments offering support to international students that may be missing home. For example, SGU has a dedicated Global Students Lounge that provides cultural adjustment support, a peer mentoring programme, and other activities for international students to help their transition to university life smoother.

* Vish is the Director, International Admission at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada