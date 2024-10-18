How Akada Children’s Book Festival is Enhancing Literacy Development through Reading

As Nigeria continues to improve its literacy rates, initiatives like the Akada Children’s Book Festival are proving that through books, children can dream bigger, think deeper and write their own stories for the future. Funmi Ogundare reports

Literacy is a cornerstone of development, shaping individual potential and societal progress. In the economy, it drives innovation and productivity, enabling individuals to contribute more effectively to the workforce. In personal development, literacy empowers individuals to navigate life with confidence, access better opportunities, and make informed decisions. In communities, high literacy rates often correlate with improved quality of life, better health outcomes, and increased levels of gender equality. For children, literacy is even more crucial as it shapes their cognitive development, builds problem-solving skills, and sets the stage for lifelong learning.

However, attaining high literacy rates remains a significant challenge, particularly in developing regions like Africa. A 2024 report by The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) revealed that approximately 773 million adults cannot read and write, two-thirds of them women, and 250 million children are failing to acquire basic literacy skills. Of all regions, sub-Saharan Africa has the highest rates of education exclusion. Over one-fifth of children between the ages of about six and 11 are out of school, followed by one-third of youth between the ages of about 12 and 14. This gap in literacy not only perpetuates cycles of poverty but also hinders the region’s ability to unlock the full potential of its population, limiting both individual and societal growth.

Nigeria is no stranger to these challenges. Despite being a leading economic power, Nigeria continues to face critical literacy challenges. In 2022, UNICEF Nigeria reported that 70% of children in Nigeria are unable to read simple sentences or solve basic math problems. Only 49% of school-aged children meet basic literacy standards, while 55% achieve proficiency in numeracy. Literacy rates are particularly low among young women, with just 38% in the North-west and 42% in the North-east being literate, compared to 57% and 53% for young men in the same regions. Additionally, fewer than 6% of children under the age of five have access to three or more children’s books at home.

The country’s literacy rate remains below the global average, with UNESCO reporting that about 20 million Nigerian children are out of school, one of the highest figures in the world. For children in school, education quality and access to resources are often insufficient to foster foundational literacy skills.

Recognising the demand for innovative solutions to improve literacy, private and public sector organisations are increasingly investing in educational programmes in Nigeria. These organisations are at the forefront of promoting reading culture through targeted initiatives that focus on education, community engagement, and access to learning resources. From community workshops to mobile libraries, they are creating opportunities for children to access quality reading materials and participate in interactive learning experiences.

One of such initiative making notable strides in promoting literacy is the Akada Children’s Book Festival, Nigeria’s first and largest festival dedicated exclusively to children. Established in 2019, the festival aims to make reading enjoyable, interactive and culturally relevant for Nigerian children aged 13 and below. By bringing together authors, educators, and literacy advocates, the festival fosters a shared mission: to improve reading habits and inspire a lifelong love of books. The festival’s name, ‘Akada’, meaning ‘a lover of literacy and books’, in Yoruba, underscores its commitment to celebrating the richness of African literature.

Since its inception, the festival has attracted over 8,500 attendees, solidifying its status as a premier event for enthusiasts of children’s literature and literacy. Moreover, it has donated over 4,206 books to communities and schools, extending its reach to children who might otherwise lack access to quality reading materials. Recognising the importance of nurturing a love of reading beyond traditional curricula, the festival ignites a passion for literature, introduces new works, and fosters meaningful engagement. It serves as a platform for schools to discover emerging authors and enrich their libraries with new titles.

In its dedication to enhancing reading accessibility, the festival showcases new authors and provides established writers with opportunities to present their latest works to a diverse audience, including potential readers and literary scouts. As a member of the Global Association of Literary Festivals, it also offers featured authors and books invaluable exposure to festival organisers worldwide, opening numerous possibilities for those involved.

Beyond igniting children’s interest in African stories and authors, the festival empowers parents and educators to appreciate the importance of nurturing a love for reading through workshops, reading sessions and community engagement activities. These initiatives foster collaboration among families, schools and local organisations, creating a holistic approach to literacy that extends beyond the festival itself. By equipping adults with strategies to encourage reading at home, the festival reinforces its mission to cultivate a vibrant reading culture that will benefit future generations.

Speaking on the significance of the festival, Mrs. Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, renowned author and convener of the Akada Children’s Book Festival, explained that the festival showcases literary works created for a diverse audience of children. “Previously, most children’s books available were imported and predominantly featured cultures different from our own. This led me to consider that if our kids are only exposed to books set in other cultures, they might start to feel there is something wrong with their own culture.”

In response, she noted that she began writing books featuring protagonists who look like children in this environment, placing them in adventures and settings similar to those children experience every day.

According to her, “The Akada Children’s Book Festival was born from a desire to improve access to such books and it is a platform for showcasing emerging and established children’s authors. I am thrilled to see an increasing number of people writing for children and it is wonderful to see them engage with stories that reflect their own experiences and perspectives.”

This year, the annual festival is set to make an exciting return with its sixth edition, scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2024, at UPBEAT Recreation Center in Lekki, Lagos. The theme, ‘Read Your Way’, Talabi noted, emphasises the importance of cultivating a strong reading culture in children from an early age and encourages them to explore the vast world of books in their own unique way.

“The 2024 festival will feature 32 original children’s books created by Nigerians at home and abroad. In addition, the festival promises a diverse range of activities, including author-led book readings, book chats, featured titles story time, book exhibitions and the announcement of the winners of our annual writing and illustration competitions.

“Attendees can also enjoy a chess tournament, sip and paint sessions, an art exhibition, and a spotlight on young authors featuring readings and Q&A opportunities. Insightful sessions will be available for parents and teachers, alongside professional workshops tailored for writers and illustrators.”

New to this year’s festival, the author said, is a Yoruba-themed story time, featuring traditional Yoruba stories and storytelling techniques.