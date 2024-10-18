Former Presidents Obasanjo, Jonathan Task Judiciaryon Political Stability

* Warn democracy is wobbling, seek apex court’s review of judgement affirming sack of political party’s national chairmen by wardAlex Enumah in Abuja

Two former presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, have called on the judiciary to halt the present political crisis in the country, before it derails democracy.



They made the call in Abuja, while delivering their speeches as Chairman and Co-Chairman, at the 67th Birthday celebration and 50 Books Presentation of Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN.



While Obasanjo acknowledged the political turbulence the country was experiencing and said, “there is much to say but there is not yet time for it”, Jonathan on the other hand warned that Nigeria’s democracy is “like a cone turned upside down” and would be injurious to as many who step on it.

Jonathan pointed out that with the way things were going, “especially judgements relating to political cases” the country’s democracy is heading for the rock.



“When I listen to people like Olisa Agbakoba, I feel sad that democracy has gotten to that level” he said, adding, “people in the bench should not be carried away by political antics.”



The former president, who advised lawyers and judges to take a cue from the positive political cases from many countries of the world, lamented that Nigerian courts were filled with pre-election and election cases and such was not a good sign for the country’s democracy.



He claimed that the foundation of the current political crisis rocking major political parties was laid on a judgement where the court held that a “ward can expel a national chairman.”



Jonathan who observed that the judgement was an aberration to natural justice said since the judgement was delivered, instability was created in the nation’s political environment.



“PDP is in crisis because of that judgement. I have never seen a situation, where a sub unit can discipline the head. We are saying that a ward chairman can discipline a national chairman?



“I am pleading with the Supreme Court to review that judgement to stabilise the country’s politics. The political system is wobbling because of that judgement,” Jonathan claimed.



Earlier, both Obasanjo and Jonathan showered encomium on Ozekhome, for not just being an erudite senior lawyer but an extraordinary man, one who has the development and well-being of the country at heart and and pursue thorough and complete social change with conviction, courage and integrity.