FCT Activates Cholera Emergency Operations Centre

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), through its Public Health Department (PHD), has activated the Cholera Emergency Operations Centre, as part of surveillance and preparedness measures to handle any cholera outbreak in the FCT.



While activating the Cholera Emergency Operations Centre over the weekend, the Permanent Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Baba Gana Adam said the activation became necessary in light of the number of reported cholera cases across Nigeria’s 36 states.

He noted that as an emerging city, the FCT is at risk of cholera and is taking proactive steps to prevent and contain the spread of the disease in the event of an outbreak.



The Permanent Secretary assured that the Secretariat would spare no resources or efforts to prevent a cholera outbreak in the FCT.



He directed that all relevant stakeholders be involved to develop effective, reliable strategies to prevent the disease.



Following this directive, the FCT Public Health Department organized a Cholera Update meeting, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss the cholera situation in the FCT.



The meeting included mapping high-risk areas and defining the roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder in addressing the situation.

Regarding the FCT’s preparedness for a potential outbreak, Dr. Gadzama highlighted several measures that had been in place even before the first cases were recorded.



These include the identification of high-risk areas (which have been placed on red alert), public education and awareness campaigns, training for healthcare workers, and the establishment of a Cholera Incident Management team consisting of relevant stakeholders.



Gadzama further explained that cholera is an infectious bacterial disease caused by Vibrio cholerae, which spreads through contaminated food, water, and faeces.



He stressed the importance of addressing environmental factors in controlling the disease and mentioned the active engagement of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) in cholera control efforts.



Earlier in the meeting, the FCT State Epidemiologist, Dr. Lawal Lukman Ademola, emphasized, “Cholera is primarily associated with a lack of potable drinking water, poor sanitation, and poor food hygiene. Addressing these issues will significantly reduce the risk of cholera outbreaks.”



He added that the government, individuals, and communities all have important roles to play in implementing preventive measures.



With the confirmation of two cases in the FCT, Dr. Ademola explained that the FCT Public Health Emergency Operations Center (FCT-PHEOC) is now in response mode and will continue public awareness campaigns on the prevention, early detection, and reporting of not only cholera but also other diseases such as Mpox.

He said the campaigns will be conducted through community engagements using appropriate channels and media.