FAAN, IATA Collaborate for Improved Passenger Experience

By Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have commenced discussions on how to improve operational efficiency and seamless passenger experience at Nigerian airports.

During a recent visit to FAAN’s headquarters in Lagos, IATA’s Vice-President for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi, hinted that the collaboration would ensure that Nigeria’s aviation landscape meets international standards and provides a world-class experience for travelers.

Alawadhi praised the progress made by FAAN in maintaining high standards of safety and security across its airports, remarking that leveraging digital solutions can significantly enhance passenger processing and overall operational efficiency.

He said IATA is eager to support FAAN in these areas to help meet global aviation standards, observing that the focus should be on enhancing passenger experience which is crucial, as the aviation industry recovers from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FAAN’s Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, said partnerships were important and emphasised FAAN’s commitment in adopting advanced technologies that would streamline airport operations and enhance security.