EDSG, Okpebholo’s Teams to Hold Inaugural Joint Transition Committee Meeting

The Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare has disclosed that the inaugural joint-session of the Transition Committee for the Edo State Government and incoming administration will hold today, Friday, 18th of October 2024.

Nehikhare said the primary objective of the joint meeting scheduled to hold at the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA) is to facilitate a smooth handover of government.

He said: “I want to let the media know that we have received the names of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Transition Committee members and are pleased to announce to Edo people that we have scheduled the joint inaugural meeting for Friday October 18th at 10 am. The meeting will take place in JOOPSA.”

According to him, “The primary objective of the committee is to facilitate a smooth handover of government. We look forward to the collaboration of all members in ensuring a seamless transition. This is the first time Edo State is going through this kind of transition from one party to another. We have to set the protocol to make sure everything is done right.

“We would keep updating Edo people on a daily basis and continue to invite the press for adequate coverage for the weeks they will be meeting to enable the people to be aware of what is going on.”

Nehikhare noted that both transition committees have 24 members on each side and the Edo State Government transition committee is led by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Joseph Eboigbe, while that of the APC is chaired by former Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Pius Odubu.