CNG: FG Warns against Patronising Quacks as Vehicle Blows Up in Benin

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The office overseeing the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) yesterday warned vehicle owners to stop patronising quacks, following the explosion of a CNG-powered car in Benin City, Edo State.



While commiserating with the victims of the incident, the Michael Oluwagbemi-led secretariat in a statement stressed that a close examination of the cylinder in question in Benin City showed that it was welded and modified and not approved for use for CNG.



Earlier, tragedy struck in Benin City, capital of Edo State following the explosion of a CNG powered vehicle at NIPCO filling station located at Aduwawa along the Benin-Auchi expressway.



A viral video making the round on social media, showed the vehicle was visibly shattered while people around the vicinity ran for their dear lives as the loud sound of the explosion created panic among resident in the vicinity.



Three persons were said have sustained various degrees of injuries and we’re rushed to a private hospital for medical attention.



This came on the heels of safety concerns raised about the conversion of petrol-powered vehicles to CNG as advocated for by the Nigerian government.

Reacting, a staff of the Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company (NIPCO), attributed the explosion to a fabricated CNG-powered cylinder by a welder.

A visit to the scene saw two heavy trucks and other commercial vehicles affected by the blast with officials of NIPCO condoning the area apparently to ensure that customers complied with the requisite regulations.



It was learnt that the welder who fabricated the cylinder which led to the explosion had been arrested for further investigation.



An official of NIPCO who left the scene before the blast said he was lucky to have escaped as the expulsion occurred barely minutes after he left the scene, adding that three persons among other who were seriously injured were currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin, UBTH.



He said: “One of my staff was directly involved and he is presently receiving treatment at UBTH. Another victim sustained injuries in eye and one had his leg cut off completely, I was just lucky to have left the vicinity before the explosion.

“A welder not far from here faked the CNG cylinder that caused the explosion. I don’t know why some people will put their lives and that of others into danger by going to fabricate cylinder.”



The Presidential CNG Initiative in message on its X handle described the incident as unfortunate, adding that it was as w result of illegally modified gas-powered vehicle.



“The Presidential CNG Initiative notes the unfortunate incident that involved an illegally modified vehicle at a NIPCO CNG Station at Ikpoba Hill in Benin City on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.



“The PCNGI commiserates with those injured in this avoidable incident, and thankful that no lives were lost. The PCNGI also notes that safe handling of all hydrocarbon is critical to their safe use.



“A close examination of the cylinder in question in Benin City shows it was welded and modified and not approved for use for CNG. The police, regulatory authorities and management of NIPCO are undertaking a painstaking investigation of the incident and we are coordinating with them.



“This incident reiterates the impetus of the PCNGI and our partners on the soon to be launched Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System at SON, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDPRA) and others to tackle any bad actors in the ecosystem that seeks to make this safer, cheaper, cleaner and more reliable source of fuelling risky for all.

“We also call on all stakeholders to cooperate with the new system of regulation and ensure full compliance. Only accredited conversion centres must be patronized and safe handling of CNG just like petrol ensures safety of all,” the organisation stated.