Buhari Felicitates Gowon at 90, Lauds His Commitment to Nation’s Unity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon as he marks his birthday, praising his visionary leadership and dedication to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

In a congratulatory message sent on Friday to General Gowon on his 90th birthday, Buhari said the former military ruler’s far-sighted leadership and commitment to the nation’s unity and future development was praiseworthy.

According to him: “We honor his invaluable contributions to our nation’s continued existence as one, and the progress that has come with that.

“Today we pay a humble tribute a distinguished statesman and a soldier, who had all the qualities of a successful army commander.”

The ex-President said both old and the younger generation of Nigerians would continue to be proud of General Gowon and the officers and men he led for their courage and gallantry in preserving the unity and territorial integrity of the nation.

“I pay homage to all those who served and laid their lives for the country. Gowon and the team he led will continue to inspire the young generations and the country for a long time.”

Buhari conveyed his strong appreciation for the resolute dedication of the former Head of State as he continues to offer service to the nation and its people, including “the admirable role he plays in leading his pet project ‘Nigeria Prays.’”