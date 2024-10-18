Afrinvest boss Loses Brother, Obaseki Condole Family

The Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa Limited, Dr Ike Chioke, is bereaved of his younger brother, Osondu Chibuoke Chioke, alias ‘Omemgbeoji’.

A statement by the Afrinvest MD on behalf of the family, noted that ‘Omemgboji’, who was born on November 18, 1967, passed on October 7, 2024, leaving behind his wife and two young children aged 9 and 7 years.

The statement reads, “It is with profound grief and an unfathomable sense of loss that I announce the untimely passing of my younger brother, Osondu. The unfortunate event occurred in the afternoon of Monday, October 7, at his home in Enugu State. He was 56 years old.

“The entire Chioke family, relations and many friends, colleagues and acquaintances, far and near, have been thrown into deep mourning by this unexpected tragedy. We pray for strength and fortitude at this time, especially for Osondu’s wife, Chinenye, and his young children.”

Praying for the repose of the deceased’s soul and that of the faithful departed, the family has earmarked 31st October for the obsequies.

To condole Chioke and the family, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, led some of his friends to visit the family.

During the visit, Obaseki expressed grief over the family’s loss of a promising young man.