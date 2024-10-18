Access Bank Partners SaltinGStein to Unveil Winbundle Airtime2Win

Dike Onwuamaeze

Access Bank Plc has partnered with SaltinGTein to unveil Winbundle Airtime2Win on its digital platform that will provide customers a chance to turn airtime purchase into a potential life-changing event.

Winbundle Airtime2Win enables customers to purchase airtime via *901# and receive 70 per cent airtime value and 30 percent raffle tickets into the consumer draw, with chances to win up to N100 million weekly.

The Senior Retail Advisor, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Mr. Robert Giles, said that the partnership between Access Bank and SaltinGStein Limited is a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to rewarding its customers.

Giles said that the bank’s 901 USSD services have helped to improve access to finance.

He said: “Our 901 USSD platform allows customers to open bank accounts. So you don’t need to go to a branch anymore to open a bank account.

“You can open it from the comfort of your home. And that has enabled a much younger generation, and particularly female generation, to open bank accounts wherever they are in the country.

“It evolved further to bill payments, so you can, of course, top-up that phone that’s so important to you. You can buy data, and also you can pay for your DSTV and other services. And as we’ve as we’ve

“We have evolved in all of our banking services, we have seen that, particularly with a new and younger generation, people want to be engaged more. Simply having a phone and doing transactions is not enough. And if we look at today’s world, when we compare ourselves in the banking industry, we have to compare ourselves to big tech customers who are familiar with using social media”.

He added that the bank is pleased to be on the same page with WinBundle with the sole objective of switching utilities and Airtime payments for its customers with WinBundle’s Airtime2Win.

The Group Head, Digital Channel, Access Bank, Oluremi Tinuola Gabriel, said: “The bank is in this partnership with WinBundle because customers want more and what the bank is doing is in response to what the customers want. They stand the chance of winning upto N100M every week”.

The Chief Commercial Officer, WinBundle By SaltinGStein Limited, Ms. Stella Oshorinde, said: “If you dial *901# and select airtime on the menu, you will see items 3 and 4 for “Airtime plus raffle ticket to win up to N100M” for self and others, respectively.

“This is the future, and the future lies in the gamification of everyday utilities. This is what WinBundle by SaltinGStein represents—providing an opportunity for everyday spending to change lives.”