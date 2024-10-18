2027: NNPP Open to Alliance With PDP, LP, Says National Chairman, Ajuri Ahmed

Fidelis David in Akure

The National Chairman of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr. Ajuri Ahmed, has said his party was open to forming alliance with major political parties that would dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.



This is in spite of the fact that the National Leader of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has continued to lampoon the parties and dismissing them as no issue in the polity equation.



Ahmed spoke in Akure at the campaign flag-off for the governorship candidate of NNPP, Olugbenga Edema, and his running mate, Dr. Rotimi Adeyemi, ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.



Ahmed who presented the party’s flag to Edema and Adeyemi, said he was part of the talk to form a coalition that would stop the ruling APC from continuing in office beyond the 2027 elections.



He said the NNPP would go ahead as an individual political party if the coalition failed to agree on modalities of working together.



His words: “Our door is open for any coalition ahead of the 2027 election. And that if it doesn’t work, our party is capable of standing on its own.”



He alleged that the crisis in some of the opposition political parties in the country was being sponsored by APC to retain power beyond 2027.



“The APC is doing everything it can in order to win the 2027 general election. Certainly, there is evidence everywhere that they are interfering in other party but it is left to the other political party to maintain their integrity and ensure they remain one and viable opposition to the APC before and after the 2027 election,” the NNPP chairman stressed.



Ahmed, who also raised the fear that the APC might want to manipulate the November 16 governorship election in the state, said the party would vote and protect its votes from manipulation.



“The fear that the ruling party may want to manipulate the election to their favour was not negotiable as this fear is expressed everywhere because the ruling party did not want any strong opposition party around them.

“It is left for them to protect their vote on that day, having credible agents on the ground that would represent the party very well before, during and after the election.”