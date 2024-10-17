  • Thursday, 17th October, 2024

Zamfara Gov Donates Bus to Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has donated an 18-seat coaster bus to the association of Zamfara Retired Permanent Secretaries.
The Governor presented the bus to the association’s leadership on Wednesday at the Government House in Gusau.
Lawal had st last year’s annual conference of the association, promised to provide a bus for the group to facilitate easier transportation during its activities.
A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, quoted Lawal as telling the union that, “I am fulfilling this promise to you today. I pray you make the most of the vehicle in your daily activities.
“My administration will continue to provide you with all necessary support. You served Zamfara State diligently and now it’s time for the government to support your association.”
Receiving the bus on behalf of the association, former Zamfara State Head of Service, Alhaji Bello Karakkai, expressed gratitude to the Governor for consistently keeping his promises.
“We are proud of this gesture and will make sure to publicize that you did something significant for our association.
“This is the first time a governor has listened to us since the creation of the state. We are exceedingly happy. May God bless you.”

