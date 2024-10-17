  • Thursday, 17th October, 2024

‘Transformative Policies will Drive  Achievement of SDGs by 2030’

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mrs. Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, has  mphasized the need for transformative, catalytic policies and programmes for the country to achieve the SDGs by 2030.

Speaking in Ibadan at the maiden international conference of the Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows Alumni Association Nigeria (COSFAN), with the theme: “Reimagining an Inclusive Society through Governance, Technology and Social Justice,” she urged stakeholders to work together to find solutions to the problems facing the country.  

Orelope-Adefulire, who was represented by her Special Assistant, Ms. Rose Keffas, lauded the organisers of the conference for coming up with such a round table gathering, reiterating that the federal government is committed to do more towards accelerating the attainment of SDGs in Nigeria.  

According to her, the event is timely because the world is off track of SDGs and the various stakeholders need to come together to achieve the SDGs, noting that the sub theme as well as the main theme resonate and align with the development goals of Nigeria.

“We need to be on track with the impact of the COVID-19, climate change and other crises, we need to do more to accelerate the attainment of SGDs in Nigeria. Indeed, we need transformative, catalytic policies and programmes to make sure we achieve the SDGs by 2030,” Orelepe-Adefulire said.

The President of COSFAN and Convener of the Conference, Dr. Ekundayo Samuel, said that the gathering is very critical at a time like this in order to proffer solutions to many issues the country is battling with, maintaining that what the country needs now is good governance.  

He disclosed that the association, which was formed 12 years ago, comprises  scholars who enjoyed scholarship to the United Kingdom from 1960 till date, stating that they decided to come together alongside relevant stakeholders to proffer solutions to what the country is going through.  

He said: “At this point in time we need governance, not just governance but a good governance, and that is why we are coming together to see how we can discuss issues that actually related to good governance, and also to see how we can actually come out of this mess we are in this country.

“So at the end of this meeting, we are coming up with a document that we will also present to the government to see how they can make use of the ideas generated from this gathering.”

