Tinubu, Dangote Will Headline 2024 Diaspora Investment Summit, Says Dabiri-Erewa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, are to headline this year’s Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit holding between November 5 and 7 in Abuja.

Speaking at the pre-event press briefing in Abuja, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said no fewer than 2,000 participants are expected at the hybrid event, with 500 participants and exhibitors showing interest to attend the annual event.

Dahiru-Erewa said: “We are honoured to announce that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will serve as our special guest of honour. This underscores the significance of this event and the Diaspora in our president’s agenda.

“Business leaders, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, will be the guest speaker on the first day. His presence is aimed at drawing from the wealth of his knowledge and practical experience in successfully conducting business in Nigeria. Mr. John Olajide will deliver the keynote address on the second day, contributing his own valuable experience and insights.

“Additionally, prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, among many others, will also be present.”

Dabiri-Erewa revealed that this year’s summit “will focus on key sectors that are pivotal to driving investment and fostering growth in Nigeria, including Finance, ICT, Fintech, Creative Industries, Sports and Entertainment, Agribusiness, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate and Infrastructure, as well as Manufacturing and Mining”.

She assured interested participants that this year’s summit “promises to be exceptional, featuring insightful discussions, networking opportunities and actionable strategies to harness the potential of the Nigerian Diaspora”.

She noted that the previous summits have earned the nation lots of investment and assured Nigerians that this year’s summit will usher in better return in investment .