Texcellence Conference: CWG  Champions Technology-driven Nation Building

Kayode Tokede

CWG Plc, a leader in technology solutions has reinforced its role in digital transformation with the successful hosting of Texcellence 3.0.

The conference, held recently in Lagos, was themed, “Revealing Tomorrow” and brought together leading innovators, tech visionaries, and disruptors to chart Africa’s digital future.

In his opening remarks, Group CEO and Managing Director of CWG, Mr. Adewale Adeyipo highlighted the company’s achievements and ongoing projects aimed at advancing Africa’s digital transformation.

Speaking on, “Technology for Nation Building,” Adeyipo noted that while 40 per cent of Africa’s population currently has internet access, compared to the global average of 63 per cent, there remains significant potential to accelerate development through technology.

He emphasized the critical need to harness emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, 5G, and IoT to drive socio-economic growth, bridge the digital divide, and position Africa as a global player in the tech ecosystem.

Renowned Swedish author and keynote speaker, Fredrik Haren underscored the role of creativity in business growth. Citing research, Haren revealed that while 98per cent of Nigerians recognize the importance of creativity in their jobs, only 45per cent of the workforce identifies as creative, and just two per cent believe their companies invest adequately in fostering creativity.

CEO of Inngen, David Gowu addressed one of the most critical issues of our time—the impact of AI on the workforce. He assured the audience that AI would not eliminate jobs but rather enhance human capabilities, creating a more skilled and efficient workforce.

MTN Nigeria’s CEO, Mr. Karl Toriola, shared insights into MTN’s transformation from a telecommunications company to a technology company (Techco). Speaking on the theme, “Propelling the Nation to a Trillion Dollar Economy,” Toriola discussed MTN’s role in Africa’s technological revolution, particularly through its 5G network.

In his closing remarks, Chief Operating Officer, CWG, Mr. Afolabi Sobande expressed gratitude to the event’s speakers and participants, assuring that CWG remains committed to serving the public’s interest through innovative solutions and services.