  • Thursday, 17th October, 2024

Shettima Arrives Sweden for Working Visit

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

* Trade, investment, ICT, education, mining, agriculture top agenda

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice-President Kashim Shettima Thursday morning arrived in Stockholm, the Swedish capital, for a two-day working visit aimed at boosting trade and bilateral relations between Nigeria and Sweden.

The vice-president, according to a release issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, is accompanied by the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and some heads of government agencies and parastatals.

The visit, which is at the behest of President Bola Tinubu, will see the vice-president engage in high-level talks with key government officials. 

He is also slated to meet with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and the Swedish Prime Minister.

Targeted areas of strengthened collaboration between Nigeria and Sweden that will be pursued by Shettima include ICT, digitalisation, education, sustainable transport, agriculture and mining.

The vice-president is expected back in the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Saturday.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.