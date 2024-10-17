Shettima Arrives Sweden for Working Visit

* Trade, investment, ICT, education, mining, agriculture top agenda

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima Thursday morning arrived in Stockholm, the Swedish capital, for a two-day working visit aimed at boosting trade and bilateral relations between Nigeria and Sweden.

The vice-president, according to a release issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, is accompanied by the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and some heads of government agencies and parastatals.

The visit, which is at the behest of President Bola Tinubu, will see the vice-president engage in high-level talks with key government officials.

He is also slated to meet with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and the Swedish Prime Minister.

Targeted areas of strengthened collaboration between Nigeria and Sweden that will be pursued by Shettima include ICT, digitalisation, education, sustainable transport, agriculture and mining.

The vice-president is expected back in the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Saturday.