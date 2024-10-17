Shearer, Lineker Back Tuchel for England Job

Former England Captain, Alan Shearer, has said that the Three Lions “need a manager who can deliver a trophy” following the appointment of German Thomas Tuchelas boss.

The 51-year-old Tuchel will be the third non-British permanent head coach of the England men’s team when he officially starts work in January. The others are Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Tuchel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, is tasked with leading England to the 2026 World Cup, where they will hope to end their 60-year wait for a major trophy.

“We need a trophy – it’s as simple as that. We need a manager who can deliver that,” Shearer said on The Rest Is Footballpodcast.

“There’s no doubt (Tuchel) has an incredible CV, but this is going to be a very different test for him. It’s a bold move from the FA, there’s no doubt about it.

“You have to win the tournament, that’s what he’s been hired for. They (the FA) have seen the bunch of players are the best England have had for a long, long time.”

England had been without a permanent manager since Gareth Southgate resigned after eight years in charge following the Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain, with Lee Carsley holding the fort on an interim basis.

Now Tuchel can begin to plan for what the Football Association hopes will prove a fruitful reign.

“He (Tuchel) is a different kind of manager to Southgate,” former England striker Gary Lineker told BBC Sport.

“He will be more of an aggressive coach in terms of playing on the front foot. He is tactically wise and I think he will be more offensive than Southgate.

“It will be interesting to see if he can make them gel and believe in themselves.”

Southgate is the only manager other than 1966 World Cup winner Sir Alf Ramsey to reach a major tournament final with the England men’s team – doing so at Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

“There is no question that England have the quality needed to challenge for trophies and the upcoming World Cup. They have the ability throughout,” Lineker added.

“Tuchel is familiar with English football – having managed Chelsea between January 2021 and September 2022.”