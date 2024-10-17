PCNGI Expresses Concern Over Illegally Modified Vehicle Incident in Edo

The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) has expressed its concern over an incident involving an illegally modified vehicle at a NIPCO CNG Station in Benin City, Edo State, on October 16, 2024.

In a statement by PCNGI Thursday, it said: “We extend our sympathies to those injured and are relieved that no lives were lost.”

It said an investigation revealed that the cylinder was improperly welded and not approved for CNG use.

PCNGI, in the statement, said the police and regulatory authorities are conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident, adding that it is collaborating with them.

According to the body, “This incident underscores the importance of the upcoming Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System, which aims to enhance safety in the CNG ecosystem.

“We urge all stakeholders to support this regulatory initiative and ensure compliance. Only accredited conversion centres should be used, and safe handling of CNG, like petrol, is essential for everyone’s safety.”