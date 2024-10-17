Digital Repository for Nigeria’s Culture, ‘DuduPlugs,’ Unveiled

The National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), in collaboration with ACITeksystem, a subsidiary of ACI Entertainment, has announced the unveiling of ‘DuduPlugs’, a revolutionary digital platform designed to preserve and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and as well showcase the ingenuity of its people on global stage.

The creators of the platform made the announcement at the pre-launch event on Tuesday in Abuja, adding that plans were underway for its global rollout scheduled for 2025.

Wole Adeniyi, CEO of ACI Entertainment and Founder of DuduPlugs, emphasized the platform’s unique role in a globally connected world.

He explained that DuduPlugs, is a dynamic social media and digital repository that will allow users to immerse themselves in Nigeria’s vibrant culture through nine distinct plugs: Music, Fashion, Art, Film, Food, Dance, Green/Artistic Building, Technology, Language, and Literature.

According to him, the platform will not only promote cultural diplomacy but is also set to boost Nigeria’s creative economy, positioning the country as a global leader in cultural innovation.

“DuduPlugs is more than just a platform—it’s a beacon for cultural heritage, a bridge connecting Nigeria to the world and vice versa. Our vision is to create a global community where users can share, explore, and appreciate the vibrancy of Nigerian culture.”

He added that, “Through cutting-edge technology, DuduPlugs empowers users to become cultural curators and influencers. The platform supports crowdsourcing and virtual exhibitions, helping to preserve Nigeria’s cultural stories for future generations.”

In his presentation, Tech Leader of the DuduPlugs, Fola Ogunsaikan, underscored the platform’s potential for social and economic impact, noting that large-scale user onboarding could significantly boost Nigeria’s GDP, adding that “DuduPlugs is the perfect vehicle towards ensuring that foreign income comes into the country.

Another Tech Leader, Banji Oyewumi lauded DuduPlugs as a cutting-edge technology that leverages AI, machine learning, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to create personalized cultural experiences, bridge language barriers, and offer GPS-enabled virtual tourism of iconic Nigerian sites.

Earlier in his Welcome Address, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, Executive Secretary/CEO of NICO, highlighted DuduPlugs’ alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and avowed commitment towards ensuring that the nation’s culture and creative industries contribute meaningfully to national income., which he demonstrated through the creation of stand-alone Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.

He added that “DuduPlugs is a groundbreaking step in elevating Nigeria’s global cultural presence. This platform enhances cultural diplomacy and opens new economic opportunities by showcasing our heritage to the world.”

“This seamless combination of social connectivity aims to promote and preserve Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage with the view to pass it down to younger generations.

“It will attract global acceptance and accessibility; attract foreign exchange earnings as well as evoke appreciation of the Nigerian culture, thereby strengthening its economy and international image.

“It will serve as an accessible educational resource and foster collaborations between cultural organisations, government agencies, and individuals to create a sustainable platform for cultural preservation and knowledge-sharing.”

Ajiboye projected that by 2030, DuduPlugs would attract over 100 million users worldwide, significantly contributing to cultural tourism, entrepreneurship, and preserving Nigeria’s diverse traditions.

In her presentation, Foluke Michael, Project Management Executive for the DuduPlugs, said the platform, when launched would serve as tool for cultural diplomacy for Nigeria and will create jobs for its teeming youths and therefore called for support and collaborations from government at all levels.

She said, “This project is driven by passionate Nigerians from America and by some talents that have really made it around the world. I want the world to know that we are not just cut out for what they read in the news and there is something positive about our nation.

“We want to create employment opportunity, we want to help youth and children and rebrand our culture. We want to be the Chinese of this world so that our food can also be yearned for beyond the borders of Nigeria,”

The pre-launch event had attendance top government functionaries, as well as representatives of relevant agencies of the Federal Governments and that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF) who delivered goodwill messages.

The ministers of Art, Culture & the Creative Economy and that of Aviation and Aerospace Development also send their goodwill messages through their representatives.

As part of DuduPlugs’ global expansion, NICO and ACI Entertainment said the platform will host the Nigeria-Pennsylvania Cultural Festival in the United States in 2025.

They said the Nigeria-Pennsylvania cultural fiesta would offer opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s music, fashion, film, food and other cultural assets to the world, adding that “ the landmark event will gather international stakeholders, artists, influencers, and cultural ambassadors to celebrate Nigeria’s cultural impact on the global stage, solidifying its role in cultural diplomacy.”