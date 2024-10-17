Breaking: JAMB Authorises Tertiary Institutions to Admit Candidates Who Will Clock 16 by August 31, 2025

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has authorized higher institutions of learning to admit candidates who will be 16 years old by August 31, 2025.

The issue of the minimum age for admission to the nation’s tertiary institutions was discussed at the 2024 Policy Meeting, where it was decided that the minimum age for the 2024/25 academic session would be 16 years.

The Director of Admissions, Muhammad Babaji stated in a press release on Thursday that candidates who meet the institution’s admission standards should not be denied admission by August 2025 solely based on age.

“The Board acknowledges that some institutions expect the 2024/2025 admission process to extend into July 2025.

“Without compromising standards or infringing on individual institutions’ admission policies, the Board has decided to allow any willing institution to admit candidates who will be 16 years old by August 31, 2025.

“This is without prejudice to any institution that has set its own minimum age requirement of 16 years, which remains unchanged,” he said.

The statement also requested institutions to gather information from their Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) and submit a list of candidates who will turn 16 between January 1 and August 31, 2025, who are eligible for admission, within a week of the announcement.

He noted that this effort aims to ensure fairness, as those whose 2024 admissions extend until August 2025 should not be unduly favored.

The Board reiterated that any institution that insists on maintaining a minimum age of 16 years as of 2024 is free to do so.